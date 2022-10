High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'Rocket League'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has kicked off across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

It’s an intriguing addition to the high school sports landscape, which has already grown to include scholarships at the collegiate level for esports athletes.

And as part of the official recognition as a high school sport, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS have teamed up to provide state and regional rankings all season.

Below are the best of the best in “Rocket League” after the first three weeks of competition.

League: Alabama - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Hartselle High School, Team: HHS-RL-1 2. Calera High School, Team: Calera RL Blue 3. Moody High School, Team: WREKT 4. Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering, Team: Galaxy Goobers 5. Central High School, Team: P-Side (CHS-Tuscaloosa) 6. Athens High School, Team: ATH_RL 7. James Clemens High School, Team: RL Varsity 8. Homewood High School, Team: HWD RL 9. Stanhope Elmore High School, Team: We R SE RL 10. Thompson High School, Team: THS RL Team 1 Related League: Alaska - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Nome-Beltz Jr/Sr High School, Team: Beltz Bois 2. Steller Secondary School, Team: B-B-B-Ball-B-Ball-B-Ball-Ball 3. Andrew K. Demoski School, Team: Nulato RL One 4. Andrew K. Demoski School, Team: Nulato RL Two 5. Thunder Mountain High School, Team: Falcons 6. Hutchison High School, Team: Hawks 7. Eagle River High School, Team: ERHS Rocket Wolves 8. Soldotna High School, Team: SoHi Stars 9. Galena City School District, Team: GCSD Hawks 10. Seward High School, Team: SHS Rocket League Related League: Arkansas - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Bryant High School, Team: Hornets 2. Southside High School, Team: Maverick eSports (Varsity) 3. Lake Hamilton High School, Team: Wolves 4. Cabot High School, Team: Washed RL 5. Northside High School – Fort Smith, Team: Alpha Team 6. Gravette High School, Team: GL1 t-7. Gravette High School, Team: GLRSky t-7. Benton High School, Team: BHS Rocket A 9. Bentonville High School, Team: BHS Hexabossgoomba Baller t-10. Subiaco Academy, Team: Subi Snacks t-10. Rogers New Technology High School, Team: Rocket Wolves A Related League: California Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. Quartz Hill High School, Team: Continuum t-2. Central High East Campus, Team: Rocket League Varsity Team A t.2. Bishop Montgomery High School, Team: BMHS Knights RL Alpha 4. Providence High School, Team: ProvidenceRL 5. Norco High School, Team: NHS RL Gryffindor 6. Alexander Hamilton Senior High School, Team: For Family t-7. Sanger West High School, Team: AEM RL t-7. Santa Monica High School, Team: Samo Esports RL 9. Sultana High School, Team: SultanSwords 10. Matilda Torres High School, Team: THS Related League: Central Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. Upperman High School (Tenn.), Team: Upperman Rocket League Swarm t-2. Derby High School (Kan.), Team: Derby RL I t-2. Tullahoma High School (Tenn.), Team: THS.Rocket2 4. Westside High School (Neb.), Team: Westside Rocket League 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), Team: CPA Lions – Octane 6. Greenwood Christian Academy (Ind.), Team: GCA Cougars Blue t-7. Alexandria Area High School (Minn.), Team: Cardinal Rockets Omega t-7. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), Team: CPA Lions – Merc 9. Ashland High School (Wis.), Team: Ashland Oredocker Rocket Team 10. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), Team: CPA Lions – Dominus Related League: Colorado - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Pueblo West High School, Team: Pueblo West RL Varsity t-2. Valor Christian High School, Team: Valor RL Alpha Team t-2. Rocky Mountain High School, Team: RMHS Lobos Varsity 4. Ponderosa High School Ponderosa, Team: High School Gold Team 5. Cherokee Trail High School, Team: CT RL 1 6. Palmer High School, Team: Palmer Rockets 7. Greeley West High School, Team: Greeley West RL A 8. Cherry Creek High School, Team: Creek Rocket League 9. Pagosa Springs High School, Team: Pagosa Rocket League 10. Fruita Monument High School, Team: FMHS Rocket League Related League: Connecticut - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Greenwich High School, Team: Greenwich Cardinals A 2. Putnam Science Academy, Team: PSA Mustangs Red 3. William H Hall High School, Team: Hall Rocket Titans 4. New Britain High School, Team: Rolling Hurricanes 5. Simsbury High School, Team: SHS Trojans Rocket 6. Canton High School, Team: Canton Warriors 7. Weston High School, Team: Trojans Gold 8. Xavier High School, Team: Falcons – XHS 1 9. University High School of Science and Engineering, Team: UHSSE RL TEAM 2 10. Naugatuck High School, Team: NHS Greyhounds RL Related League: Eastern Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. St. Anne High School (Ontario, Can.), Team: Crusaders Rocket League 2 2. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.), Team: Rambler Varsity 3. Upper Saint Clair High School (Pa.), Team: USCRL2 4. Chariho Career and Tech Center (R.I.), Team: CHS Rocket 5. Buena Regional High School (N.J.), Team: BRHS Rocket League 6. Alliance Academy for Innovation (Ga.), Team: Avengers 7. Greater Commonwealth Virtual School (Mass.), Team: GCVS Varsity RL 8. Hanover SHS (Pa.), Team: Nighthawks RL Elite 9. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School (Pa.), Team: Seton LaSalle Rebels 10. Bloomfield High School (N.J.), Team: Bengal ROCKET Fire Related League: Florida - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Florida Virtual School, Team: FLVS Fury 1 2. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School, Team: Rocket Lions 3. Doral Academy Charter High School, Team: Doral Academy Firebirds A 4. Olympia High School, Team: Olympia Rocket Titans 5. Jupiter High School, Team: JHS Rocket Warriors 6. Indian Rocks Christian School, Team: IRCS RL Red Team 7. Coral Reef Senior High School, Team: Shoreline 8. Palm Beach Lakes High School, Team: PBL Retro Ramz 2 9. Florida Christian School, Team: FCS Stars (RL) 10. Bishop Kenny High School, Team: Crusader Esports 1 Related League: Georgia - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Cambridge High School, Team: Cambridge Bears Varsity 2. West Forsyth High School, Team: WFHS Wolverines Gold t-3. Bremen High School, Team: Trident eSports t-3. Seckinger High School, Team: Jags Rocket Varsity 5. Central Gwinnett High School, Team: DARQ KNIGHTS 6. Heritage High School Conyers, Team: Heritage Patriots Varsity 7. Peachtree Ridge High School, Team: PRHS Lions RL t-8. Brookwood High School, Team: Brookwood Gold t-8. Calhoun High School, Team: Yellow Jackets t-8. North Paulding High School, Team: NPHS Blue Nexus Related League: Hawaii - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Iolani School, Team: Iolani RL Black 2. Kalaheo High School, Team: Kalaheo Rocket League 3. Iolani School, Team: Iolani RL Red 4. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School, Team: KSM Black 5. President William Mckinley High School, Team: McKRocket1 6. Mililani High School, Team: MHSeSports1 7. President Theodore Roosevelt High School, Team: Team Queso 8. Leilehua High School, Team: LHS Mules 9. Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science, Team: Puna Playahz 10. Maui High School, Team: Sabers White Related League: Illinois Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. McHenry Community High School, Team: MCHS Warriors- RL 2. Cristo Rey St. Martin, Team: CRSM Knights 3. Prospect High School, Team: Prospect Knights 4. Mount Carmel High School, Team: Mount Carmel Caravan 5. Charleston High School, Team: CHS Trojans 6. Bremen High School, Team: Braves Esports 7. Loyola Academy (Wilmette), Team: Loyola Academy Gold 8. St. Patrick High School, Team: St. Patrick Shamrocks RL 9. Willowbrook High School, Team: WB Rocket League Team 1 10. Evangelical Christian School, Team: ECS Rocket League A Related League: Kentucky - High School - Rocket League - Varsity t-1. Dupont Manual High School, Team: Manual Crimsons RL t-1. Montgomery County High School, Team: MoCo Rocket League 3. Covington Latin School, Team: Trojans t-4. Greenwood High School, Team: Golden Gators t-4. Bowling Green High School, Team: Purple Reign t-6. Lafayette High School, Team: Generals Blue t-6. Bryan Station Senior High School, Team: BSHS Willhoite Warriors t-6. Trinity High School, Team: Trinity Esports Varsity t-9. Saint Henry District High School, Team: Crusaders RL1 (KPG) t-9. Pike County Central High School Team: Pike County Central High School Related League: Louisiana Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. David Thibodaux Stem Magnet Academy, Team: DTSMA Bulldog RL Blue 2. Bolton High School, Team: Grizzly Defeat 3. De La Salle High School, Team: Rocket Car Cavaliers 4. Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Team: Rocket League 2 t-5. Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Team: The Mustard Men t-5. White Castle High School, Team: GSO rocketeers 7. Rapides High School, Team: Rapides Rocket League 8. Bolton High School, Team: Pandamonium 9. Carroll High School, Team: The Untouchable Bulldogs Rocket League Related League: Maine - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Noble High School, Team: Noble Knights RL Varsity 2. Cony High School, Team: Random Access Memory (RAM) 3. Caribou High School, Team: Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons) 4. Morse High School, Team: Morse Shipbuilders 5. Spruce Mountain High School, Team: RL Phoenix Squad 6. Deering High School, Team: Deering Rams RL 7. Bucksport High School, Team: Golden Bucks 8. Maine Central Institute, Team: MCI Garnet 9. Stearns Jr-Sr High School, Team: Stearns Minutemen 10. Oak Hill High School, Team: Rocket Raiders Related League: Massachusetts - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Sutton High School, Team: Sutton Beans 2. Burlington High School, Team: Red Devils 3. Shrewsbury Sr High School, Team: SHS – CEOs 4. Tewksbury Memorial High School, Team: RL TMHS 5. Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Team: HW Generals: Rocket League 6. Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Team: DY Dolphins 7. Westport High School, Team: Wildcats Fall 22 8. Southwick-Tolland Regional High School, Team: Southwick Regional School 9. Oliver Ames High School, Team: Tigers-1RL 10. Braintree High School, Team: BHS Rocket League Related League: Michigan - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Novi High School, Team: Novi Rocket League t-2. Detroit Catholic Central High School, Team: Varsity t-2. Divine Child High School, Team: DC Falcons RL 4. Pinconning High School, Team: Spartan Spear 5. Belleville High School, Team: RL Tigers (A) 6. Great Lakes Learning Academy, Team: GLLA Riptide RL 7. Sparta Senior High School, Team: Sparta High School 8. Sandusky High School, Team: ScuffedRLCS 9. Belding High School, Team: Black Knights Rocket League 10. NexTech High School, Team: NexTech Rocket League Related League: Mountain Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. La Cueva High School (N.M.), Team: La Cueva Bears Varsity 2. Jordan High School (Utah), Team: JHS RL 1 t-3. Huntsville School (Ala.), Team: Huntsville Howlers t-3. Cibola High School (N.M.), Team: Rocket Varsity Cibola t-5. Bingham High School (Utah), Team: We Hit Those t-5. Provo High School Provo (Utah), Team: Varsity RL t-5. Manzano High School (N.M.), Team: Monarchs A – RL t-5. Viewmont High School (Utah), Team: Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity t-5. Jordan High School (Utah), Team: JHS RL 2 10. Early College Academy (N.M.), Team: The ECA Phantoms (Rocket) Related League: Mississippi - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Vancleave High School, Team: Alex…WHY? 2. Clinton High School, Team: Arrow Rockets B 3. Clinton High School, Team: Arrow Rockets A 4. Petal High School, Team: Panthers Unleashed 5. West Lauderdale High School, Team: UKnighted 6. Biloxi High School, Team: BHS Rockets 7. Pontotoc High School, Team: Rocket Warriors 8. Yazoo County High School, Team: YCMS True Blue Panthers 9. Riverside High School, Team: RHS Senior Rocket 10. South Panola High School, Team: Tiger Gaming Related League: New York - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Ausable Valley High School, Team: AVCS 1 2. Baker High School, Team: B’ville Rocket League Red 3. Queens Collegiate – a College Board School, Team: QC Blue Owls 4. Washingtonville Senior High School, Team: WHS Wizards RL Blue 5. Mohonasen Senior High School, Team: Mohonasen Warriors 6. Colonie Central High School, Team: Tech Raiders_B 7. John C Birdlebough High School, Team: Flaming Hot Shots 8. Troy High School, Team: THS Purple 9. John C Birdlebough High School, Team: Firebirds 10. Cohoes High School, Team: Cohoes Rocket League Related League: Oklahoma - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Heritage Hall, Team: HH Rocket League Gold t-2. Edmond Memorial High School, Team: EMHS JV-A Rocket League Team t-2. Glenpool High School, Team: Glenpool Warriors t-2. Edmond Memorial High School, Team: EMHS Varsity Rocket League Team 5. Ada High School, Team: AHS Cougars 6. Ardmore High School, Team: Ardmore Tiger Gaming 7. Enid High School, Team: Enid Plainsmen A 8. North Rock Creek, Team: North Rock Creek RL (Alpha) 9. Silo High School, Team: Silo Rocket League Team t-10. Sapulpa High School, Team: Sapulpa Chieftains t-10. ASTEC Charter High School, Team: ASTEC Varsity RL Related League: Texas Region - High School - Rocket League - Rec. 1. The Science Academy of South Texas, Team: Science Academy Esports – Varsity 2. Frenship High School, Team: Frenship RLC – Varsity 3. Rider High School, Team: Rider Raiders 4. Garland High School, Team: Rocket Owls 1 5. Lakeview Centennial High School, Team: LCHS Purple Squirrels 6. North Garland High School, Team: The Raider Rockets 7. Sachse High School, Team: SHS Blue 8. Westlake High School, Team: Westlake Chaparrals 9. City View Junior/Senior High School, Team: CV Mustangs 10. Rider High School, Team: Rider Raiders JV Related League: Texas (Private) - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. St. Pius X, Team: SPX Panthers 2. Concordia Lutheran High School, Team: Whiff City Saders 3. Grace Preparatory Academy, Team: Grace Prep Lions Varsity 4. Northland Christian School, Team: NCS Cougars 5. Prince of Peace Christian High School, Team: RLS Navy 6. SHELTON SCHOOL, Team: Shelton Chargers 2 7. Allen Academy, Team: 32 GB Rams 8. St. Pius X, Team: SPX Black 9. Lutheran South Academy, Team: Pioneers RL State 10. Shelton School, Team: Shelton Chargers 1 Related League: Virginia - High School - Rocket League - Varsity 1. Tabb High School, Team: THS Varsity Rocket League 2. Osbourn Park High School, Team: OP FC 3. Lafayette High School, Team: LHS Rams RL Blue 4. Landstown High School, Team: Eagles 5. Mclean High School, Team: McLean High School 6. William Fleming High School, Team: WF RL Team 1 7. Woodson High School, Team: Cavaliers 8. Western Albemarle High School, Team: WAHS RL TEAM A 9. James Wood High School, Team: Blue and Gold A 10. Radford High School, Team: Radford High Gold Team Related