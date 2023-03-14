High School Esports 'NBA 2K23' Power Rankings: 2023 opening edition

Esports

High School Esports 'NBA 2K23' Power Rankings: 2023 opening edition

March 14, 2023

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

As the competition moves along, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top teams and solo players from each state/region.

With that in mind, here are the opening “NBA 2K23” Power Rankings:

See the full state/regional rankings here

Central Region: Tie

Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamValle

Roland High School (Okla.): RHS Townsend, Ayden

Eastern Region: Tie

Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Taylor)

Hamady High School (Mich.): Hawks 2K (LA)

Georgia

Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan

Mountain Region

Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo

New Mexico

La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford

Pacific Region

