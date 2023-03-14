High School Esports 'NBA 2K23' Power Rankings: 2023 opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.
As the competition moves along, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top teams and solo players from each state/region.
With that in mind, here are the opening “NBA 2K23” Power Rankings:
See the full state/regional rankings here
Central Region: Tie
Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamValle
Central Region: Tie
Roland High School (Okla.): RHS Townsend, Ayden
Eastern Region: Tie
Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Taylor)
Eastern Region: Tie
Hamady High School (Mich.): Hawks 2K (LA)
Georgia
Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan
Mountain Region
Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo
New Mexico
La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford
Pacific Region
