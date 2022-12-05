High School Esports 2022 fall regional rankings: Final regular-season 'NBA 2K23' standings

The 2022 high school esports regular season is in the books, with competitive gaming teams ending the head-to-head action on the PlayVS platform for the fall season.

As the calendar shifts to the championships, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS are continuing to highlight the top teams in each state or region with the inaugural High School Esports Rankings.

Here are the best of the best in “NBA 2K23.”

Related:

Hearthstone: 2022 Regular-Season Final

League of Legends: 2022 Regular-Season Final

Rocket League: Regular-Season Final

Madden NFL 23: 2022 Regular-Season Final

League: Central Region 1. Roland High School (Okla.): RHS Townsend, Ayden 2. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Polo Marc 3. Sparkman High School (Ala.): Sparkman- JayB 4. John Hersey High School (Ill.): JHHS 2K 5. Eufaula High School (Ala.): Tigers NBA 5 6. Mena High School (Ark.): D.Fioravanti 7. Ashford High School (Ala.): The Outlaw 8. Cyril High School (Okla.): Cyril Pirates – Cody 2K 9. Van Buren High School (Ark.): Hunt 10. Cyril High School (Okla.): Cyril Pirates – Kole 2K Related League: Eastern Region 1. Caribou High School (Maine): Caribou 2k 2. Florence Township Memorial High School (N.J.): LeGazi’s Posse 3. Eastern Senior High School Eastern (Washington, D.C.): 2K (Taylor) 4. Baldwin High School (Ga.): Baldwin Braves 5. Cristo Rey Columbus High School (Ohio): Cristo Rey 2 6. Florence Township Memorial High School (N.J.): TheAnswer 7. Martha Layne Collins High School (Ky.): Titans 2K A 8. Tift County High School (Ga.): Blue Devils Alpha 2K 9. Mount Saint Michael Academy (N.Y.): Mountaineers (BL) 10. Patriot High School (Va.): Patriot 2KNBA Related League: Mountain Region 1. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA 2K – Aleric King 2. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo 3. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA -2K Eric Brown 4. Cibola High School (N.M.): 2K JV Cibola 5. Del Norte High School (N.M.): Knights Defender 6. Summer Creek High School NBA 2K (Texas): Kaleb Turner 7. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS 2K 8. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS 2K 2 9. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): C. Major 10. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): T. Baylor Related League: Pacific Region 1. Freedom High School (Calif.): FreedomHigh1 2. Crespi Carmelite High School (Calif.): Celt 2 3. Independence High School (Calif.): IES – Tanner Yue 4. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato NBA Two 5. Berean Christian High School (Calif.): BCHS 2k 6. Saint Bonaventure High School (Calif.): SBHS 7. Rialto High School (Calif.): Knights Blue 8. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato NBA One 9. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato NBA Three 10. Rialto High School (Calif.): Vamp Related League: Texas Region 1. Frankston High School (Texas): FHS Indians NBA 2K2 2. Cornerstone Christian Schools (Texas): CCS BigRed 3. Frankston High School (Texas): FHS Indians NBA 2K1 4. Cornerstone Christian Schools (Texas): CCS Knight 5. Concordia Lutheran High School (Texas): Nothing but Wrecked 6. Lamar Cons High School (Texas): LC NBA2K23 7. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio (Texas): Holy Cross – NBA #1 8. Nazarene Christian Academy (Texas): Nazarene Lions 9. Frankston High School (Texas): FHS Indians NBA 2K3 10. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio (Texas): Holy Cross – NBA #2 Related