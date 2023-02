High School Esports Rankings: Updated top teams since 2019

With the Fall 2022 high school esports season in the books, USA TODAY High School Sports is taking an updated look back at the best esports teams since 2019 based on overall data tallied by PlayVS.

Related:

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Hearthstone’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘NBA 2k23’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Madden NFL 23’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Rocket League’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘League of Legends’

The esports platform is also recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, with individual states able to crown a new official champion every season (fall and spring).

That official distinction includes tracking stats for the high school esports leagues, too, which helps highlight the best programs of all time.

Let’s take a look…

(Logos courtesy of PlayVS)

1. Shrewsbury Sr. High School (Mass.) Total Number of Championships: 13 Related 2. Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.) Total Number of Championships: 12 Related 3. Bob Jones High School (Ala.) Total Number of Championships: 10 Related t-4. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School (Hawaii) Total Number of Championships: 7 Related t-4. Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.) Total Number of Championships: 7 Related t-4. Rocky Mountain High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 7 Related t-7. Thompson High School (Ala.) Total Number of Championships: 6 Related t-7. Punahou School (Hawaii) Total Number of Championships: 6 Related 9. Lambert High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 5 Related t-10. Freedom High School (Va.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Syosset Senior High School (N.Y.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Richardson High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Cherry Creek High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Shelby County High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Xavier High School (Conn.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Grandview High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Lafayette High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Northview High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Deering High School (Maine) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Don Tyson School of Innovation (Ark.) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-10. Farmington High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 4 Related t-23. Iolani School (Hawaii) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Pine Tree High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Mohonasen Senior High School (N.Y) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Pleasant Grove High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Bishop Lynch High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Dutchtown High School (La.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Edmond Memorial High School (Okla.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Rogers New Technology High School (Ark.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Santa Fe South High School (Okla.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Nome-Beltz Jr./Sr. High School (Alaska) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School (Ala.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. La Cueva High School (N.M.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. La Quinta High School (Calif.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Bloomfield Hills High School (Mich.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Sunny Hills High School (Calif.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Timpanogos High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Pickens County High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Pearl High School (Miss.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Dakota High School (Mich.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. East Kentwood High School (Mich.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. The Science Academy of South Texas (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Park View High School (Va.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Prince of Peace Christian High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Grace Preparatory Academy (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Hutchison High School (Alaska) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Westminster (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Leslie County High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 3 Related t-23. Cabot High School Total Number of Championships: 3 Related