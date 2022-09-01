High School Esports Rankings: Most 'Madden NFL' wins of all time

While Friday night and Saturday afternoon football kick off across the country, another type of gridiron action is taking place for high school teams in 2022: Madden NFL.

The popular football game that has become an iconic staple in pop culture is part of PlayVS‘ esports platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

Since the platform’s inception and official status, there have been three seasons of Madden NFL, with teams from around the U.S. competing for football supremacy (as well as state championships).

And the best of the best have been separated by the slimmest of margins…

Like the esports teams that have racked up the most wins in Rocket League and League of Legends, though, as the new season nears—with the 2022 Esports Rankings approaching—things will undoubtedly shift and shake up the overall standings.

Until then, here’s a look at the 25 all-time winningest Madden NFL teams, according to PlayVS’ official stats.

1. Bob Jones High School (Ala.): 29 wins
2. Clovis High School (N.M.): 27 wins
3. Raton High School (N.M.): 24 wins
t-4. Harrisburg High School (S.D.): 23 wins
t-4. Pocahontas High School (Ark.): 23 wins
t-6. Taos Academy (N.M.): 22 wins
t-6. Crespi Carmelite High School (Calif.): 22 wins
t-8. North Forsyth High School (Ga.): 20 wins
t-8. Northside High School - Fort Smith (Ark.): 20 wins
t-8. Don Bosco Technical Institute (Calif.): 20 wins
t-8. Integrated Design Electronics Academy Idea Public Charter School (D.C.): 20 wins
12. Cabot High School (Ark.): 19 wins
t-13. West Las Vegas High School (N.M.): 18 wins
t-13. Olive Branch High School (Miss.): 18 wins
t-15. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): 17 wins
t-15. Monroe Area High School (Ga.): 17 wins
t-15. Alpharetta High School (Ga.): 17 wins
t-15. Roland High School (Okla.): 17 wins
t-15. Frank W. Cox High School (Va.): 17 wins
t-20. Paul Public Charter School (D.C.): 16 wins
t-20. Berrien Springs High School (Mich.): 16 wins
t-20. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): 16 wins
t-20. Van Buren High School (Ark.): 16 wins
t-20. Peach County High School (Ga.): 16 wins
t-20. Boys Latin of Philadelphia Cs (Pa.): 16 wins
t-20. Veterans High School (Ga.): 16 wins
t-20. Crossett High School (Ark.): 16 wins