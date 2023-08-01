High school esports all-time rankings heading into 2023 fall season

The 2023 high school esports Fall season is set to log on across North America in the coming months, with teams going head to head in games such as Madden NFL, Rocket League, NBA 2k, Hearthstone, and League of Legends.

Ahead of the season, USA TODAY High School Sports is looking back at the best esports teams since 2019 based on overall data tallied by PlayVS —which includes the completion of the 2023 spring season.

PlayVS’ platform is recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, with individual states able to crown a new official champion every season (fall and spring).

That official distinction also includes tracking stats for the high school esports leagues, which helps highlight the best programs of all time.

With that in mind, let’s look at the best of the best…