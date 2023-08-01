High school esports all-time rankings heading into 2023 fall season

The 2023 high school esports Fall season is set to log on across North America in the coming months, with teams going head to head in games such as Madden NFL, Rocket League, NBA 2k, Hearthstone, and League of Legends.
Ahead of the season, USA TODAY High School Sports is looking back at the best esports teams since 2019 based on overall data tallied by PlayVS —which includes the completion of the 2023 spring season.
PlayVS’ platform is recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, with individual states able to crown a new official champion every season (fall and spring).
That official distinction also includes tracking stats for the high school esports leagues, which helps highlight the best programs of all time.
With that in mind, let’s look at the best of the best…
1. Shrewsbury Sr. High School (Mass.)
Total Esports Championships: 14
2. Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.)
Total Esports Championships: 13
3. Bob Jones High School (Ala.)
Total Esports Championships: 11
4. Rocky Mountain High School (Colo.)
Total Esports Championships: 10
t-5. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School (Hawaii)
Total Esports Championships: 7
t-5. Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.)
Total Esports Championships: 7
t-7. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.)
Total Esports Championships: 6
t-7. La Cueva High School (N.M.)
Total Esports Championships: 6
t-7. Thompson High School (Ala.)
Total Esports Championships: 6
t-7. Punahou School (Hawaii)
Total Esports Championships: 6
t-11. Edmond Memorial High School (Okla.)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. Syosset Senior High School (N.Y.)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. Grandview High School (Colo.)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. The Science Academy of South Texas (Texas)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. Lambert High School (Ga.)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. Farmington High School (Utah)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-11. Cabot High School (Ark.)
Total Esports Championships: 5
t-18. Freedom High School (Va.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Mohonasen Senior High School (N.Y.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Bishop Lynch High School (Texas)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Adlai E Stevenson High School (Ill.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Rogers New Technology High School (Ark.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Richardson High School (Texas)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School (Ala.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Cherry Creek High School (Colo.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Shelby County High School (Ky.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Xavier High School (Conn.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. East Kentwood High School (Mich.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Lafayette High School (Ky.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Northview High School (Ga.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Prince of Peace Christian High School (Texas)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Deering High School (Maine)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Don Tyson School of Innovation (Ark.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Cyril High School (Okla.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Westminster (Ga.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.)
Total Esports Championships: 4
t-18. Allen High School (Texas)
Total Esports Championships: 4