High School Esports 2022 fall regional rankings: 'NBA 2K23'

The 2022 high school esports season enters November action across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

And the latest USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS rankings now includes the best of the best in “NBA 2K23.”

Here are the top 10 for each region.

League: Central Region - High School - NBA 2K23 - Varsity 1. Eufaula High School: Tigers NBA 5 (Ala.) 2. Sparkman High School: Sparkman- JayB (Ala.) 3. Desoto Central High School: 2K Jayden (Miss.) 4. Mena High School: D.Fioravanti (Ark.) 5. Gateway STEM High School: Gateway Jaguars (Mo.) 6. John Hersey High School: JHHS 2K (Ill.) 7. Van Buren High School: Hunt (Ark.) 8. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science: Polo Marc (Ala.) 9. Ashdown High School: Ashdown Panthers (Ark.) 10. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Aiden 2K (Okla.) Related League: Eastern Region - High School - NBA 2K23 - Varsity t.1. Liberty College and Career Academy: LCCA NBA2K T1 (Ga.) t-1. Martha Layne Collins High School: Titans 2K A (Ky.) 3. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (A) (Ga.) t-4. Tift County High School: Blue Devils Alpha 2K (Ga.) t-4. Caribou High School: Caribou 2k (Maine) 6. Florence Township Memorial High School: TheAnswer (N.J.) 7. Eastern Senior High School Eastern 2K (Taylor) (Washington, D.C.) 8. Florence Township Memorial High School: LeGazi’s Posse (N.J.) t-9. De La Salle Collegiate: DLS Pilots 2 (Mich.) t-9. Mount Saint Michael Academy: Mountaineers (BL) (N.Y.) Related League: Mountain Region - High School - NBA 2K23 - Varsity 1. Summer Creek High School NBA 2K: Kaleb Turner (Texas) 2. Del Norte High School: Knights Defender (N.M.) 3. Jordan High School: JHS 2K 2 (Utah) 4. Jordan High School: JHS 2K (Utah) 5. Poudre Community Academy: PCA_Samurai (Colo.) 6. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: C. Major (Colo.) 7. Summer Creek High School: NBA -2K Eric Brown (Texas) t-8. Summer Creek High School: NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo (Texas) t-8. Summer Creek High School: NBA 2K – Aleric King (Texas) 10. Cibola High School: 2K JV Cibola (N.M.) Related League: Pacific Region - High School - NBA 2K23 - Varsity 1. Freedom High School: FreedomHigh1 (Calif.) 2. Crespi Carmelite High School: Celt 2 (Calif.) 3. Berean Christian High School: BCHS 2k (Calif.) 4. Saint Bonaventure High School: SBHS (Calif.) 5. Independence High School: Indy ESixers (Calif.) 6. Rialto High School: Knights Blue (Calif.) 7. Liberty High School: SiskEm! (Calif.) 8. Andrew K. Demoski School: Nulato NBA Two (Alaska) 9. Rialto High School: Vamp (Calif.) t-10. Bishop Gorman High School: Gorman NBA 2 (Nev.) t-10. Bishop Gorman High School: Gorman NBA 1 (Nev.) Related League: Texas Region - High School - NBA 2K23 - Varsity 1. Frankston High School: FHS Indians NBA 2K1 (Texas) 2. Frankston High School: FHS Indians NBA 2K2 (Texas) 3. Cornerstone Christian Schools: CCS BigRed (Texas) 4. Cornerstone Christian Schools: CCS Knight (Texas) 5. Lamar Cons High School: LC NBA2K23 (Texas) 6. Frankston High School: FHS Indians NBA 2K3 (Texas) 7. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio: Holy Cross – NBA #2 (Texas) 8. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio: Holy Cross – NBA #1 (Texas) t-9. The Woodlands Christian Academy: Warriors – Green (Texas) t-9. The Woodlands Christian Academy: Warriors – Navy (Texas) t-9. The Woodlands Christian Academy: Warriors – Gold (Texas) Related