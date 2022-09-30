Friday Night Notes: Georgia passes Texas, Cormani McClain countdown and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Georgia won the national championship last season on the strength of their defense, and that unit has continued to dominate the competition this year. Heading into Week 5, the Bulldogs are 4-0 and their opponents have averaged just eight points per game. However, while they hang their hats on defense, that doesn’t mean they’re neglecting the other side of the ball.

This week Georgia nabbed one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2023 and moved up in the recruiting rankings…

On Tuesday night Lakeland (Fla.) wide receiver Tyler Williams announced his decision to play for Georgia.

He had offers from 43 other programs, including Clemson, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Williams (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) has a four-star rating and is ranked No. 20 at his position in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He has drawn comparisons to former 49ers first-round draft pick Michael Crabtree.

That makes three wide receivers who have committed to Georgia and 20 players overall. Thanks to this addition, the Bulldogs have pushed up past Texas and now their 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the country behind Alabama.