Ranking the top-5 rushers from the 2021 season entering their Senior year

Fall will be upon us soon and with it the return of High School Football.

To help hype up the start of the 2022 season, we are reviewing some of the statistical standouts from last year. Yesterday, we listed the top five passing leaders from the 2021 season who are entering their Senior years. Now, let’s take a look at the top five rushing leaders from last year around the country – all numbers courtesy of Max Preps.

1 DeSean Bishop - Karns (Tenn.) Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds Bishop led the nation with 3,179 total rushing yards, which he racked up on a remarkable 441 attempts. He also scored 34 touchdowns on the ground. Related 2 Rueben Owens II - El Campo (Texas) Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds Owen came in second with 2,989 yards. However, he managed it on just 248 carries, averaging a ridiculous 12.05 yards per attempt. He also scored 46 touchdowns and was not credited with a single fumble. Related 3 Marqies Mccombs - Chase (N.C.) Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds While also playing safety, Mccombs ranked third in rushing, posting 2,884 yards on 305 attempts (that’s 9.46 yards per carry). Mccombs scored 38 touchdowns and only fumbled once. Related 4 Marquise Collins - College Station (Texas) Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds Also a kick returner, Collins produced 2,826 yards on the ground in 2021, the fourth-most in the country. He averaged 8.17 yards per tote and scored 39 times. Related 5 Keyjuan Brown - South Atlanta (Ga.) Height/weight: 5-foot-9, 210 pounds Brown finished fifth in the nation with 2,757 total rushing yards. He averaged 10.98 yards per attempt and posted 38 touchdowns. Related