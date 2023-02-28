Tennessee landing 4-star WR among latest high school football commitments

The Tennessee Vols are ramping up their 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, they got a commitment from North Panola (Miss.) four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell. Harrell is the biggest name in the bunch, but there have been a few other commitments in the last few days.

Here is a quick recap of all the latest high school football recruiting news, according to On3.

JJ Harrell: Tennessee (2024) High school: North Panola (Miss.) Position: Wide receiver Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Related Kari Jackson: Penn State (2024) High school: West Bloomfield (Mich.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds Related Calvin Macy: Air Force (2023) High school: Lake Oswego (Ore.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 200 pounds Related Jaydon Wright: Minnesota (2024) High school: Bishop McNamara (Ill.) Position: Running back Rating: Three stars Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 220 pounds Related Whit Hafer: Missouri (2024) High school: Joplin (Mo.) Position: Tight end Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 230 pounds Related River Lien: Air Force (2023) High school: Snohonish (Wash.) Position: Quarterback Rating: Two stars Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 197 pounds Related