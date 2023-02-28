Tennessee landing 4-star WR among latest high school football commitments

JJ Harrell

Tennessee landing 4-star WR among latest high school football commitments

Football

Tennessee landing 4-star WR among latest high school football commitments

By February 28, 2023 12:10 pm

By |

The Tennessee Vols are ramping up their 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, they got a commitment from North Panola (Miss.) four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell. Harrell is the biggest name in the bunch, but there have been a few other commitments in the last few days.

Here is a quick recap of all the latest high school football recruiting news, according to On3.

More football stories

Kenny Woseley names top 4 schools, commitment date

Texas slight favorite for 4-star WR Micah Hudson

Exclusive offer for USA TODAY High School Sports readers:

$3 Off First Month of New NFHS Network Subscription with Code: USATODAY3

JJ Harrell: Tennessee (2024)

JJ Harrell

Courtesy of JJ Harrell

High school: North Panola (Miss.)

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Kari Jackson: Penn State (2024)

Kari Jackson

Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High school: West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Calvin Macy: Air Force (2023)

Calvin Macy

247Sports

High school: Lake Oswego (Ore.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Jaydon Wright: Minnesota (2024)

Jaydon Wright

247Sports

High school: Bishop McNamara (Ill.)

Position: Running back

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Whit Hafer: Missouri (2024)

Whit Hafer

247Sports

High school: Joplin (Mo.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230 pounds

River Lien: Air Force (2023)

River Lein

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High school: Snohonish (Wash.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Two stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 197 pounds

, , , , , , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home