Tennessee landing 4-star WR among latest high school football commitments

The Tennessee Vols are ramping up their 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, they got a commitment from North Panola (Miss.) four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell. Harrell is the biggest name in the bunch, but there have been a few other commitments in the last few days.
Here is a quick recap of all the latest high school football recruiting news, according to On3.
JJ Harrell: Tennessee (2024)
High school: North Panola (Miss.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Kari Jackson: Penn State (2024)
High school: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Calvin Macy: Air Force (2023)
High school: Lake Oswego (Ore.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
Jaydon Wright: Minnesota (2024)
High school: Bishop McNamara (Ill.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Whit Hafer: Missouri (2024)
High school: Joplin (Mo.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 230 pounds
River Lien: Air Force (2023)
High school: Snohonish (Wash.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Two stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 197 pounds