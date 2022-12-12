High School Football: Counting down the top 10 receiving leaders in 2022

Football

By December 12, 2022 1:38 pm

By

The high school football season is reaching its peak, with state championships to come soon.

Let’s continue our look at some of the statistical leaders from high schools all around the country. Here are the top 10 leaders in receiving yards this season.

10
Carter Hancock - Higley (Ariz.)

1,727 receiving yards

9
Donte Ferrell - Woodward (Ohio)

1,744 receiving yards

8
Michael Mussari - Kings (Ohio)

1,750 receiving yards

7
Kolby Luna - Kellogg (Idaho)

1,753 receiving yards

6
Jordan Tapscott - Kettle Run (Va.)

1,774 receiving yards

5
Christopher Culliver - Maiden (N.C.)

1,809 receiving yards

4
Crew Erickson - Wasatch (Utah)

1,829 receiving yards

3
Dillon Gresham - San Jacinto (Calif.)

1,864 receiving yards

2
Josh Suarez - Taft (Texas)

1,871 receiving yards

1
Jaden GIbson - Rabun County (Ga.)

1,950 receiving yards

