High School Football: Counting down the top 10 rushing leaders for the 2022 season

While the quarterback is king, there will always be a place in football for a good running game and there is no shortage of promising young running backs around the country. Now that the 2022 football season is winding down, let’s take a look at some of the statistical leaders at this position.

Here are the top 10 high school football rushing leaders in the nation this season.

10 CJ Hester - Wyoming (Ohio) 3,074 rushing yards
9 Luke Hanson - Roncalli (Ind.) 3,080 rushing yards
8 Cayden Walton - Raton (N.M.) 3,123 rushing yards
7 Connor Smith - Gibonsburg (Ohio) 3,178 rushing yards
6 Dawson Pendergrass - Mineola (Texas) 3,184 rushing yards
5 Malaki Dowell - White County (Tenn.) 3,201 rushing yards
4 Dennis Gaines - East Poinsett County (Ark.) 3,232 rushing yards
3 Christian Perris - Princeton (N.C.) 3,303 rushing yards
2 Ethen Knox - Oil City (Pa.) 3,705 rushing yards
1 Tyler Vasey - Prairie Ridge (Ill.) 3,878 rushing yards