High School Football: Counting down the top 10 rushing leaders for the 2022 season

While the quarterback is king, there will always be a place in football for a good running game and there is no shortage of promising young running backs around the country. Now that the 2022 football season is winding down, let’s take a look at some of the statistical leaders at this position.
Here are the top 10 high school football rushing leaders in the nation this season.
10
CJ Hester - Wyoming (Ohio)
3,074 rushing yards
9
Luke Hanson - Roncalli (Ind.)
3,080 rushing yards
8
Cayden Walton - Raton (N.M.)
3,123 rushing yards
7
Connor Smith - Gibonsburg (Ohio)
3,178 rushing yards
6
Dawson Pendergrass - Mineola (Texas)
3,184 rushing yards
5
Malaki Dowell - White County (Tenn.)
3,201 rushing yards
4
Dennis Gaines - East Poinsett County (Ark.)
3,232 rushing yards
3
Christian Perris - Princeton (N.C.)
3,303 rushing yards
2
Ethen Knox - Oil City (Pa.)
3,705 rushing yards
1
Tyler Vasey - Prairie Ridge (Ill.)
3,878 rushing yards