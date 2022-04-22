Friday Night Notes: LSU making a 'strong impression' on Arch Manning

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning’s recruitment continues to be the story of the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one program is making up a lot of ground with the five-star quarterback thanks to its new head coach. There is plenty of other movement around the nation as well, including the latest on another blue-chip signal-caller.

Let’s look at which school is climbing up Manning’s list and other recruiting news ahead of the weekend.

From the FNN drawer

