Friday Night Notes: The impact of Eli Holstein's commitment to Alabama

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

One of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023 went off the board earlier this week, as former four-star Texas A&M commit Eli Holstein committed to play for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Holstein’s commitment is intriguing beyond the fact that Saban landed a former Jimbo Fisher recruit just a couple of weeks after their verbal spat over NIL. Holstein pledging to the Crimson Tide impacts the rest of the 2023 quarterback class — including Arch Manning.

Let’s dive a bit deeper into that in the latest edition of Friday Night Notes.

Arch Manning and Alabama moving forward Holstein committing to Alabama could bring the possibility of Manning landing with the Crimson Tide to an end. Alabama could take two quarterbacks, but would either passer want to be part of a two-quarterback class? Manning can play anywhere in the nation, and Holstein is a top 60 prospect, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. Alabama is still pursuing Manning, but the odds of him winding up in Tuscaloosa are far slimmer now than they were at this time last week. What Holstein brings to Alabama So much of the talk after Holstein's commitment has centered on Fisher vs. Saban and the impact on Manning. Lost in that is the fact that Alabama is getting itself a very talented quarterback. Saban wouldn't have taken Holstein with Manning still on the board if he didn't have complete faith in his ability to develop into a good SEC quarterback. Holstein has gotten better during each of his seasons at Zachary (La.) and is trending in the right direction ahead of the beginning of his collegiate career. He has tested well and his arm is strong. Rocky Top Palooza at Tennessee Tennessee is using Memorial Day Weekend to host a huge contingent of recruits headlined by five-star pass rusher Chandavian Bradley. The Vols currently boast the No. 8 recruiting class in the class of 2023 and could use this weekend to position themselves nicely for Bradley and their other top targets. Blue chip running back commits to Notre Dame Marcus Freeman struck again on the recruiting trail Thursday, as four-star running back Jayden Limar committed to Notre Dame. The Washington native is planning on arriving in South Bend in January. More recruiting news from the USA TODAY Sports' college wires UGA Wire: Nation's No. 2 RB sets official visits, including to Georgia football Sooners Wire: In-state 4-star WR Cole Adams receives offer from the Oklahoma Sooners Gators Wire: Gators to get unofficial visit from this top-5 safety next month Longhorns Wire: Texas among top schools for 2023 four-star EDGE Derion Gullette