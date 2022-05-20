Friday Night Notes: Ohio State sets the pace for 2024 QB recruiting, Saban vs. Fisher, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Much of the focus in the recruiting world is currently on the class of 2023, but there has also been some recent movement in the class of 2024.

Five-star Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola recently committed to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes an elite foundational piece for their 2024 class. Raiola’s commitment means a lot for the way the rest of the cycle will play out— not just for Ohio State, but also other blue blood programs around the nation.

Let’s dive a bit deeper into that in the latest edition of Friday Night Notes.