Friday Night Notes: Star recruits flock to spring games, Arch Manning's NIL offer

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Spring football is wrapping up across the nation, and recruits are taking advantage of the spring games to get onto college campuses and experience the action in a stadium setting.

Let’s take a look at where the elite recruits in the class of 2023 and class of 2024 will be this weekend, as well as a very unique offer Arch Manning received during the week that was made possible by the NIL era.

Pair of 5-star quarterbacks traveling to Ohio State Ohio State's 2024 quarterback recruiting is beginning to take off and its top two targets will be in Columbus this weekend. Five-star Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, and five-star Jadyn Ravis, the No. 2 recruit in the class, will both be in attendance for Ohio State's spring game. Ohio State is seemingly in good shape to land one of the two prospects. Giant night in Gainsville Three five-star recruits visited Florida for its spring game — cornerback Cormani McClain, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and athlete Samuel M'Pemba. Other big names who made their way to Gainsville include four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, four-star offensive tackle Roderick Kearney and four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Massive weekend at Michigan State Michigan State has been a contender for many elite recruits since Mel Tucker took over as head coach. The Spartans are set to host one of their biggest recruiting weekends in a long time as a result, with Mauigoa, five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and five-star running back Reuben Owens making their way to East Lansing. Alabama A-Day A-Day always draws an impressive crowd of recruits and that'll be the case for Alabama again this weekend. Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein is visiting for the third time this spring and the Crimson Tide are in a very good spot to land him. Five-star running back Richard Young will be in Tuscaloosa, as will five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell and Desmond Ricks, one of the top prospects in the class of 2024. Chris Long tries to lure Arch Manning to Virginia Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long made a unique offer to Arch Manning during the week — $500 an hour to babysit his child if he commits to the University of Virginia. Manning recently visited the Charlottesville school, where his sister currently attends and family ties run deep. Manning to Virginia is the definition of a longshot, but offers like the one Long made are becoming commonplace in the NIL era. It's hard to fault him for trying.