Friday Night Photos: High school football's top shots from early October action

Football

By October 9, 2022 10:04 pm

By

High school football’s October schedule has kicked off across the country, continuing a showcase of big-time games and highlights.

Here are some of the best photos from the early action.

Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard gets off a shot as Stepinac’s JT Krivinskas defends, during game action at the Iona Prep vs. Archbishop Stepinac football game at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, Oct. 8, 2022.

Northern Valley Old Tappan celebrates NVOT #27 Jack Diggins for scoring a touchdown.

Stepinac’s Jahi Gary pulls down a pass as Iona Prep’s Kyle Stewart defends, during game action at the Iona Prep vs. Archbishop Stepinac football game at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, Oct. 8, 2022.

Lake Forest Spartans Kai Rivera (1) catches the ball during the high school football game against Newark Yellow Jackets at Newark, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Casteel quarterback Landon Jury (12), at left, fakes past Chandler strong safety Orion Kupu (6), at right, to score a touchdown at Casteel High School on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Queen Creek.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour was a 21-14 winner over Dryden in football Oct. 8, 2022 at Watkins Glen High School.

Jemelle Brown (2) of Paul VI cuts down Northern Burlington’s Tommy Walters after Walters’ second-quarter reception in their West Jersey Football League game on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Northern Burlington High School.

Ribault quarterback Timothy Cole (12) turns the corner as Raines linebacker Terrence Forbes (10) pursues during the Northwest Classic high school football game on October 8, 2022. 

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg looks for an opening during a high school football game against West Branch at Mount Union on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Riverside’s Jakabris Williams (17) reacts during the third quarter of a regular season high school football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville.

Trinity Christian Academy’s Tyrone Summerall (10) is tackled by Riverside’s Lovell Vereen (10) during the first quarter of a regular season high school football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville.

Harrison defeats Rye 22-7 in football action at Rye High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Game action during the Iona Prep vs. Archbishop Stepinac football game at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, Oct. 8, 2022.

Honeoye Falls-Lima running back Ben Cook (1) is sent airborne as he is tackled by Monroe defensive back Noah Mather (3) during their game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at James Monroe High School in Rochester.

Dayton and Spotswood high school football teams met Saturday, Oct. 8 afternoon at the Spotswood High School football field.

Mooresville Pioneers Larry Bland Landon Clements (21) attempts to leap over Martinsville Artesians Devon Brenner (29) and Trey Barnard (24) on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Mooresville High School in Mooresville.

Crescent Valley’s Walker Still (3) runs in a touchdown with Silverton’s Elijah Howard (3) in tow during the first half of the game at Silverton High School in Silverton, Ore. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Walsh Jesuit running back Justin Bremner, right, rushes for a touchdown past Lake Catholic defensive lineman Luke Richards during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Sprague’s Preston Simmons (5) does a back flip as he celebrates a win against West Salem during the football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Sprague High School in Salem, Ore. The final score of the game was 28-21.

Armada’s Kyle Coenen runs through a hole during the Tigers’ 34-12 loss to Croswell-Lexington at Croswell-Lexington High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Appleton North High School’s Luke Kritzer (14) runs for yardage before being tackled by Fond du Lac High School’s Brayden Eigenbrodt (16) and Rocky Duran (10) during their football game on Friday, October 7 2022, in Appleton.

Appleton North High School’s Christian Pride (35) breaks up a pass intended for Fond du Lac High School’s Tanner Dalske (0) during their football game on Friday, October 7 2022, in Appleton.

Smyrna’s Yamir Wright stretches but can’t quite reach the goal line in the first half of the Eagles’ 42-6 win against St. Georges at Smyrna High School, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

St. Georges’ Brayden Fields makes an over-the-shoulder catch in the first half of the Eagles’ 42-6 win at Smyrna High School, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Sisseton’s Jason Fisher leaps for a pass against Milbank defenders Sawyer Gauer (4) and Braylen Bowsher during their high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Sisseton.

Roar Prep & Vocational Academy quarterback Ira Bender (1) rushes the ball against Santa Fe High School during the first quarter at Santa Fe in Lakeland Friday night. October 7, 2022.

Lakeland Dreadnaughts (10) Tyler Williams turns to run upfield after making a catch against Bartow at Bartow High School (Bartow, Fla.). 

Golden West hosts Mt. Whitney in an East Yosemite League high school football game at Visalia Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

