The 25 longest winning streaks in high school football history

It’s often that a high school football program catches lightning in a bottle with multiple strong classes and uses that talent to put together an impressive two or three-year stretch

Only the best of the best have been able to do it over a more extended period of time, though.

There have been plenty of crazy winning streaks in high school football history. Today, USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 25 of the longest ones.

1 De La Salle (Calif.) — 151 Years Active: 1992-2003
2 Independence (N.C.) — 109 Years Active: 2000-07
3 Sims (S.C.) — 92 (92-0-4) Years Active: 1945-54
4 South Panola (Miss.) — 89 Years Active: 2003-08
5 Smith Center (Kan.) — 79 Years Active: 2004-09
6 Bedford County Training School (Tenn.) — 78 (78-0-4) Years Active: 1943-50
7 Maryville (Tenn.) — 74 Years Active: 2004-08
8 Hudson (Mich.) — 72 Years Active: 1968-75
9 Caledonia (Minn.) — 71 Years Active: 2015-21
10 Jefferson City (Mo.) — 71 Years Active: 1958-66
11 Edgewood Academy (Ala.) — 71 Years Active: 2010-15
12 Kimberly (Wisc.) — 70 Years Active: 2013-17
13 Animas (N.M.) — 69 Years Active: 1984-90
14 Ithaca (Mich.) — 69 Years Active: 2010-14
15 Celina (Texas) — 68 Years Active: 1998-2002
16 St. Mary's-Colgan (Kan.) — 66 Years Active: 1999-2004
17 Clairton (Pa.) — 66 Years Active: 2009-13
18 Pittsfield (Ill.) — 64 Years Active: 1966-73
19 Barton (Ark.) — 63 Years Active: 1985-90
20 Paulsboro (N.J.) — 63 Years Active: 1992-97
21 Blue Ridge (Ariz.) — 63 Years Active: 1994-98
22 Conway Springs (Kan.) — 62 Years Active: 2001-05
23 Maine-Endwell (N.Y.) — 62 Years Active: 2011-15
24 Central Catholic (Calif.) — 61 Years Active: 2001-05
25 Bloomington South (Ind.) — 60 Years Active: 1967-73