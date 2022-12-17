High School Football Photos: 2022 action from around the U.S.

High school football has neared an endpoint in 2022, closing another great chapter in the gridiron history book.

As the focus now shifts to the class of 2023’s early signing period and national signing day, we’re hitting pause on the blink-of-an-eye flash that began in August and has culminated in December.

Join us as we say farewell to an incredible football season and look back at some of the moments captured from the action around the country…

Broome played Landrum in Week 5 of the high school football season on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Landrum’s Colton Link (20), left, fights Broome’s Nick Shippy (9) for yards on a play.

Alcoa’s Brennan Duggan (18) gets an interception during the high school football game against Northview Academy on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Alcoa, Tenn.

McGavock’s Demitrius Bell (1) fumbles on a hit from Cane Ridge’s Byron Davis (1) during the second quarter at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn.

Canterbury vs. Southwest Florida Christian Academy in high school football in Fort Myers.

Bel Air vs. Socorro in a high school football game at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso, Texas.

Bonita Springs vs. Ida Baker in Florida showdown.

Harper Creek senior Mason Oaks runs the ball during a game at Harper Creek High School.

Eustis’ Noel Rodriguez (5) throws the ball under pressure from Lake Minneola’s Ryder Meinhart (44) during a game between Lake Minneola High School and Eustis High School in Minneola.(PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT)

Keystone Heights High School running back Cartez Daniels (2) is tackled by Eastside defender Mario Mitchell (18) during a game against Eastside High School at Citizens Field in Gainesville Fla.

Pearl-Cohn cornerback Lelan Taylor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Hillwood Martez Lamb (1) after Owens caught pass during a high school football game in Nashville, Tenn.

West Ottawa’s Ruben Esparza rushes for a first down during WO’s inaugural home game in their new stadium at West Ottawa High School.

Raymond Cottrell (1) has a step on Xavier Thompson (11) but can’t catch up to a pass in the corner of the end zone during the Pensacola Catholic vs Milton football game at Milton High School.

Hodgson Vo-Tech Silver Eagles Alex Segura Albarran (78) kicks a field goal against the Caesar Rodney Riders during the Hodgson vs. Caesar Rodney high school football game at Hodgson in Glasgow.

Mission Oak’s Jacob Ramirez goes up for a pass against Roosevelt in a non-league high school football game.

Salesianum’s Andrew Ransome gets in the end zone for a short touchdown run and the lead in the final minutes of Salesianum’s 28-21 season-opening win against Cape Henlopen at Abessinio Stadium.

North Salem’s Braxton Singleton (10) warms up before the game at Roosevelt High School in Portland, Ore.

Pebble Hills faced Del Valle in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso, Texas.

Roncalli Royals running back Luke Hansen (5) rushes up the field at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis.

Refugio faced London in a high school football game at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ashland High School’s Landon McFrederick (1) out runs Buckeye Valley High School’s Brady Ridder during football action at Community Stadium (TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE)

Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls, NJ hosts West Milford for the school’s first night football game under new lights.

Phillipsburg and Sayreville high school football teams met at Sayreville high school football field.

North Marion Colts wide receiver Caleb Rollerson (8) tries to pull in pass while it was broken up by Dunnellon Tigers cornerback Sean Martin (17) at Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, Fla.(Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner)

Independence’s Ty Lockwood (4) is brought down by Centennial’s Zavion Haddox (5) during the first quarter at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn.

Crestview High School’s Hayden Kuhn (5) throws a pass under pressure from Highland High School’s Owen Stillwell (29) during football action at Crestview High School. (TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE)

Kennedy High School hosts Paramus in a high school football game in Paterson on Saturday October 1, 2022. No. 1 Adrian Mouzone catches the ball.

Honorary Florence-Henry captain Tavan Sumner (11) and his brother Tegan are joined by Clay Trupe (40) and Mehki Keller prior to the pre-game toss during their high school football game against Great Plains Lutheran at Watertown Stadium.

Great Plains Lutheran defender Alex Heil and Florence-Henry receiver Adam Moe watch a pass sail over their heads during their high school football game at Watertown Stadium. Florence-Henry won 40-12.

Marlington’s Ty Knoch breaks free in the open field as West Branch’s Garin Harlan makes a diving attempt during an Eastern Buckeye Conference game at Marlington High School.

First Coast quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. (11) takes aim downfield against Englewood during a high school football game. (Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union)

Eastside Rams quarterback Holden Johnson (12) passes the ball through the hands of North Marion Colts Antwuan Hampton (51) in the first half. The North Marion Colts hosted the Eastside Rams at North Marion High School in Citra, Fla. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner)

Broncos’ Luby Maurice Jr. (4) pulls down a touchdown reception over Demetrious Williamson (4) for his team’s first touchdown during first half action of Florida High School Athletic Association boys football between the host Palm Beach Central High School Broncos and the Palm Beach Gardens Community High School Gators in Wellington, Fla.

Sipsey Valley’s Wyatt Bailey (7) fights through coverage by Hale County’s TJ Hatch (12) to catch a touchdown pass as Sipsey Valley played Hale County at Sipsey Valley High School.

Xavier High School’s Tyler Brightman (11), with help from Eli Mares (30) intercepts a pass intended for Wrightstown High School’s Jack Hermann (25) in the fourth quarter during their football game in Wrightstown, Wis. Xavier defeated Wrightstown 17-7. (Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Taft’s David Davis Jr. (10) raises a finger during the alma matter as fireworks shine behind after a high school football game against Hebbronville at Greyhound Stadium in Taft, Texas on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The Greyhounds won 48-13.

Ames’ wide receiver Tristan Angus (14) attempts to catch the ball around Southeast Polk linebacker Gavin Oleson (38) during the fourth quarter in the Iowa high school football Class-5A playoff first round at Southeast Polk Rums Stadium Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

Mason running back Shelvon Hibbett (32) runs in for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the first OHSAA DIV I Playoff game between the Mason High School Comets and the Colerain High School Cardinals at Atrium Stadium in Mason, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Mason advances to play Springboro after a 14-7 win at home.

Bradford Tornadoes Cassius “CJ” Carn (7) intercepts a pass intended by Palatka Panthers Cartaveon Valentine (17) in the first half. Palatka High School (7-1) hosted Bradford High School (8-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Palatka , Fla. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner)

Plainfield Quakers Noah Hessong (2) catches a pass during the IHSAA football sectional game against the Harrison Raider at Harrison High School in Lafayette, Ind.

Dawson Main of Titusville makes a nice first down pass reception during the game against Astronaut. (Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dublin Jerome’s Ben Bornhorst (24) misses a touchdown catch while being defended by Olentangy’s Will Bartley (10) in a Division I first-round playoff game.

The pass sails over Lumpy Deweese (4) and intended receiver Braydon Brown (87) during the Navarre vs Gulf Breeze football game at Gulf Breeze High School.

Mukwonago senior quarterback Evan Herbig (10) looks for an opening during the second quarter of their WIAA playoff game against Muskego.

Etowah’s Bodie Bennett tries to evade the tackle of Northside’s Ethan Higgins during Class 4A state high school playoff action Nov. 4, 2022, in Attalla.

Williams High School junior wide receiver Chase Adkins catches the ball and runs for a touchdown during the playoff football game against Western Alamance High School in Burlington, N.C.

Warner safety Payton Volk had a chance at an interception, but broke up this pass intended for Harding County’s Brennan Glines Friday night during a Class 9A high school football semifinal Friday night in Warner.

Bennett’s Jameer Thomas (2) races upfield for yardage as he splits between a trio of McQuaid defenders during their Class AA Far West Regionals football game at McQuaid Jesuit High School.

Hilton’s Jeffery Broadnax, left, breaks a tackle by Jamestown’s Sean Paige to score during the NYSPHSAA Class A Far West Regional at Hilton High School.

Josh Ringer of East Central runs the ball against Roncalli during an IHSAA semi-state championship game at East Central High School.

Apponequet FB Jackson Gagnier throws a successful ball during a trick plat at the Apponequet High School versus Old Rochester Regional High School  football game held at ORR.

Marshfield’s Charlie Carroll tries to make the one handed grab during fourth quarter action of their game against Duxbury at Marshfield High School.

Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass against Mason during the second half of a Division 3 state semifinal at John Glenn High School in Westland.

Bearden’s (99) blocks a pass during a high school football game between Bearden and West at Bearden.

Center Grove Trojans Jalen Thomeson (1) rushes up the field during the IHSAA Class 6A state championships Friday, Nov 25, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oakland’s Quintavious Lisenbee (24) intercepts a ball intended for Maryville’s Jax Kirby (88) during the state 6A semi-final football game at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro.

Heritage Hall’s Cooper Cookson catches a touchdown pass in front of Tripp Fuller of Verdigris during a high school football semifinal playoff game between Heritage Hall and Verdigris in Prague, Okla.

Heritage Hall’s Jordyn Harris catches a touchdown pass in front of Caden Parnell of Verdigris during a high school football semifinal playoff game between Heritage Hall and Verdigris in Prague, Okla.,

The Bishop Verot High School Vikings hosted the Frostproof High School Bulldogs in a football regional final showdown Friday, November 25, 2022 in Fort Myers. Verot won the matchup 21-39 and advanced to the state semifinals for first time since 1994.

Nov 25, 2022; Reform, AL, USA; Pickens County’s Korbit Sommerville (7) scores a two-point conversion to give Pickens County a lead with three minutes to play against Coosa Christian at Pickens County High School. The Tornadoes won 44-40, scoring the game winning points as time expired.

Mainland’s Ajai Harrell (1) breaks free from Jensen Beach in a Region 3-3S high school football final at Jensen Beach High School. Mainland won 45-10.

Powell’s Ayden Greene (11) makes the reception over Wesr’s Marshaun Bowers (13) for a first down during the TSSAA Class 5A Semifinals between West and Powell High School in Powell, Tenn.

