High School Football Photos: Playoff action from across the U.S.

Trophies were won, some teams moved on while others had their season come to an end — November football is playoff time, one of the best moments on the high school sports calendar
From the hard-fought victories to a realization that the end of a high school football career had just arrived, as playoff football kicked off around the country on Friday night, these were some of the best images…
Related:
Follow the postseason action: Watch high school football playoffs live or on-demand on the NFHS Network