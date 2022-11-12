High School Football Photos: Playoff action from across the U.S.

Trophies were won, some teams moved on while others had their season come to an end — November football is playoff time, one of the best moments on the high school sports calendar

From the hard-fought victories to a realization that the end of a high school football career had just arrived, as playoff football kicked off around the country on Friday night, these were some of the best images…

Related:

Follow the postseason action: Watch high school football playoffs live or on-demand on the NFHS Network

Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related Friday Night Football Related