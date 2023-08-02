Sections

Top shots of high school football practices kicking off across the U.S.

August opens up the high school football rush toward the 2023 season, with teams around the country hitting the gridiron for opening practices.

Staying cool—and, more so, safe—in the extreme heat has been a major focal point while prepping for the first games of the year.

Ahead of the anticipated 2023 kickoffs, here are some of the top shots of the athletes on the field during the first week.

Home or away, don’t miss the football action in 2023: Stream or watch the 2023 season on demand on the NFHS Network

Laney runs through football practice drills Monday July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

Laney runs through football practice drills Monday July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

The Unioto Shermans held practice on Monday afternoon during the first official week of practices of the 2023 high school football season. (Syndication: Chillicothe Gazette)

The Ashbrook High football team had its first practice of the 2023 high school football season on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Gastonia. (Syndication: Gaston Gazette)

The Ashbrook High football team had its first practice of the 2023 high school football season on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Gastonia. (Syndication: Gaston Gazette)

Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season. (Syndication: The News-Press)

Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season. (Syndication: The News-Press)

Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season. (Syndication: The News-Press)

Chris McFoley, senior quarterback, practices passing drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season. (Syndication: The News-Press)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

(Syndication: Mansfield News Journal)

Offensive lineman Quory Ambrose (77) leads his teammates in drills at a practice session. The Oakleaf High School Knights football team practiced on the school’s practice field Tuesday, May 2, 2023 under new head coach Christopher Foy. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Football players take part in practice at Estero High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Syndication: Naples Daily News)

Football players take part in practice at Estero High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Syndication: Naples Daily News)

Mainland High School Dennis Murray Jr. during football practice, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal)

Mainland High School football practice Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal)

Lehigh Senior High School football players Jeremy Ware and James Little celebrate at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Lehigh Acres. (Syndication: The News-Press)

Laney runs through football practice drills Monday July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

North Brunswick goes through drills Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023 in Leland, N.C. High School football kicked off this week with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

Pender runs through plays Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023 in Burgaw, N.C. High School football kicked off this week with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

Brandon High School football quarterbacks throw during the first practice of fall camp heading into the 2023 season in Brandon, Miss., Monday, July 31, 2023. The practice began at 5:30 a.m., before sunrise, and was over by 7:30 a.m. (Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger)

Rene Romero, left, blocks a pass during football practice at Cathedral City High School in Cathedral City, Calif., on July 27, 2023. (Syndication: Desert Sun)

The Kimberly High School football players Brody Beck (44), left, and Braedon Ellefson (67) during the Papermakers’ first practice of the season on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Kimberly, Wis. (Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Cathedral City High School varsity football quarterback Christian Crittenden practices at the school in Cathedral City, Calif., on July 27, 2023. (Syndication: The Post-Crescent)

Outside linebacker JoJo Clark practices at Saguaro High School football stadium in Scottsdale on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: Arizona Republic)

A black and white image of Space Coast Junior/Senior High School Vipers football practice on Tuesday afternoon, as dark rain clouds approached Port St. John. (Syndication: Florida Today)

Quarterbacks Tate Williams, left, and Ethan Diamond pass during football practice at Milton High School on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: News-Journal)

Players work on their football skills during practice at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis. (Syndication: Herald Times Reporter)

Players work on their skills during football practice at Two Rivers High School, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis. (Syndication: Herald Times Reporter)

Players work on their skills during football practice at Roncalli High School, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis. (Syndication: Herald Times Reporter)

Aug 2, 2023; Columbus, OH, United States; Football Coach Pat Sergio directs the linebackers during football practice at Saint Francis DeSales High School. (Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Alice running back Landon Rodriguez runs the ball during practice at the high school on Aug. 2, 2023, in Alice, Texas. (Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times)

Brookfield Central quarterback Mason Medved gives a handoff to running back Jack Lortscher during the first day of high school football practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: Journal Sentinel)

Hillcrest High School wide receiver Avery McFadden practices at the school on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Syndication: The Greenville News)

New Berlin West’s Ty Hegarty, right, works on a tackling drill during the first day of high school football practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Syndication: Journal Sentinel)

A Firebird QB throws a pass. Lakota West High School football practice, August 2, 2023. (Syndication: The Enquirer)

Hillcrest High School varsity football players practice at the school on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Syndication: The Greenville News)

