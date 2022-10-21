Friday Night Notes: Notre Dame finds Love, Clemson reclaims big OT commitment, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Notre Dame hosted Stanford last Saturday and lost the game 16-14. The Fighting Irish got quite a consolation prize, though. They were hosting one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 for an official visit: Christian Brothers College (Mo.) running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love must have been impressed by whatever he saw during his trip to South Bend. He has committed to playing college ball for Notre Dame, taking some of the sting out of Saturday’s loss.

Love (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is ranked the third-best athlete in the class of 2023 and No. 66 overall, according to 247Sports. He had offers from 33 other schools, including Michigan, Alabama and Texas A&M.

That makes for 23 hard commits for Notre Dame’s class of 2023, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, just a few points behind Georgia. Love is the second running back in the class, joining three-star prospect Dylan Edwards from Derby (Kansas).

Moving on, here’s what else we’ve got in the notebook…