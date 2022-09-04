High School Football Recruiting Rankings: Class of 2024 composite

USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class of 2024 with an early look at the composite recruiting rankings.

Like the class of ’22 and ’23, the elite players in the class of 2024 are an athletic group that features a mix of quarterbacks, backs, receivers, talents in the trenches, and defensive standouts in the secondary and second level.

As the recruiting cycle continues to surge, let’s look at the top 35 in the class based on averages of the recruit’s ranking from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

1. Dylan Raiola — Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds Average: 1.67 Related 2. Desmond Ricks — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Position: DB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Average: 2 Related 3. Joshisa Trader — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-1.5 Weight: 170 pounds Average: 6.33 Related 4. Colin Simmons — Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Position: DE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 8.33 Related 5. T.J. Capers — Columbus (Miami, Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Average: 8.67 Related 6. Micah Hudson — Lake Belton (Temple, Texas) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 186 pounds Average: 9.67 Related t-7. K.J. Bolden — Buford (Buford, Ga.) Position: S Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds Average: 10 Related t-7. Jerrick Gibson — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Position: RB Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 195 pounds Average: 10 Related t-7. Jeremiah Smith — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds Average: 10 Related 10. Ryan Wingo — St. Louis University HS (Saint Louis, Mo.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 198 pounds Average: 11.33 Related 11. C.J. Carr — Saline (Saline, Mich.) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 195 pounds Average: 15.67 Related t-12. Julian Sayin — Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Calif.) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds Average: 17.33 Related t-12. Quinton Martin — Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon, Pa.) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Average: 17.33 Related t-12. Sammy Brown — Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.) Position: LB Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 17.33 Related t-15. Eddirck Houston — Buford (Buford, Ga.) Position: SDE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 255 pounds Average: 18 Related t-15. D.J. Lagway — Willis (Willis, Texas) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 18 Related 17. T.A. Cunningham — Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 265 pounds Average: 20.33 Related 18. Jadyn Davis — Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-0.5 Weight: 190 pounds Average: 20.67 Related 19. David Stone — IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) Position: QB Height: 6-foot-0.5 Weight: 190 pounds Average: 20.67 Related 20. Charles Lester III — Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 171 pounds Average: 22.67 Related 21. Mike Matthews — Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-0.5 Weight: 180 pounds Average: 23 Related 22. Justin Scott — St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds Average: 24.67 Related 23. Ellis Robinson IV — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Position: CB Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 pounds Average: 25.33 Related 24. Peyton Woodyard — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Position: S Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 188 pounds Average: 27.67 Related 25. Landen Thomas — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) Position: TE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Average: 31.33 Related 26. Elijah Rushing — Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 235 pounds Average: 33 Related 27. Zaquan Patterson — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) Position: S Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Average: 33.67 Related 28. Kamarion Franklin — Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant, Miss.) Position: DL Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 260 pounds Average: 35 Related 29. Ny Carr — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) Position: WR Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 170 pounds Average: 36.33 Related t-30. Isendre Ahfua — O'Dea (Seattle, Wash.) Position: IOL Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 330 pounds Average: 37 Related t-30. Kameron Davis — Dougherty (Albany, Ga.) Position: ATH Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 200 pounds Average: 37 Related 32. Zina Umeozulu — Allen (Allen, Texas) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 210 pounds Average: 37.33 Related 33. Dylan Stewart — Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 220 pounds Average: 38.33 Related 34. Myles Graham — Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) Position: ILB Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds Average: 45 Related 35. Jonathan Echols — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla) Position: ATH Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Average: 48.33 Related