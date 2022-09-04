High School Football Recruiting Rankings: Class of 2024 composite

USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class of 2024 with an early look at the composite recruiting rankings.
Like the class of ’22 and ’23, the elite players in the class of 2024 are an athletic group that features a mix of quarterbacks, backs, receivers, talents in the trenches, and defensive standouts in the secondary and second level.
As the recruiting cycle continues to surge, let’s look at the top 35 in the class based on averages of the recruit’s ranking from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
1. Dylan Raiola — Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Average: 1.67
2. Desmond Ricks — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: DB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 2
3. Joshisa Trader — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 6.33
4. Colin Simmons — Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
Position: DE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 8.33
5. T.J. Capers — Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Average: 8.67
6. Micah Hudson — Lake Belton (Temple, Texas)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 186 pounds
Average: 9.67
t-7. K.J. Bolden — Buford (Buford, Ga.)
Position: S
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 10
t-7. Jerrick Gibson — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Average: 10
t-7. Jeremiah Smith — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 10
10. Ryan Wingo — St. Louis University HS (Saint Louis, Mo.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 198 pounds
Average: 11.33
11. C.J. Carr — Saline (Saline, Mich.)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 195 pounds
Average: 15.67
t-12. Julian Sayin — Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Calif.)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 17.33
t-12. Quinton Martin — Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon, Pa.)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 17.33
t-12. Sammy Brown — Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.)
Position: LB
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 17.33
t-15. Eddirck Houston — Buford (Buford, Ga.)
Position: SDE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Average: 18
t-15. D.J. Lagway — Willis (Willis, Texas)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 18
17. T.A. Cunningham — Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 265 pounds
Average: 20.33
18. Jadyn Davis — Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-0.5
Weight: 190 pounds
Average: 20.67
19. David Stone — IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-0.5
Weight: 190 pounds
Average: 20.67
20. Charles Lester III — Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 171 pounds
Average: 22.67
21. Mike Matthews — Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-0.5
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 23
22. Justin Scott — St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Average: 24.67
23. Ellis Robinson IV — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Average: 25.33
24. Peyton Woodyard — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Position: S
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 188 pounds
Average: 27.67
25. Landen Thomas — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)
Position: TE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Average: 31.33
26. Elijah Rushing — Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
Average: 33
27. Zaquan Patterson — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)
Position: S
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 33.67
28. Kamarion Franklin — Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant, Miss.)
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 260 pounds
Average: 35
29. Ny Carr — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 36.33
t-30. Isendre Ahfua — O'Dea (Seattle, Wash.)
Position: IOL
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Average: 37
t-30. Kameron Davis — Dougherty (Albany, Ga.)
Position: ATH
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Average: 37
32. Zina Umeozulu — Allen (Allen, Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
Average: 37.33
33. Dylan Stewart — Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Average: 38.33
34. Myles Graham — Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Position: ILB
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Average: 45
35. Jonathan Echols — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla)
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Average: 48.33