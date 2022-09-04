High School Football Recruiting Rankings: Class of 2024 composite

Football

By September 4, 2022 11:18 am

USA TODAY High School Sports is keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class of 2024 with an early look at the composite recruiting rankings.

Like the class of ’22 and ’23, the elite players in the class of 2024 are an athletic group that features a mix of quarterbacks, backs, receivers, talents in the trenches, and defensive standouts in the secondary and second level.

As the recruiting cycle continues to surge, let’s look at the top 35 in the class based on averages of the recruit’s ranking from the three biggest recruiting services: 247SportsESPN and Rivals

1. Dylan Raiola — Chandler (Chandler, Ariz.)

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Average: 1.67

2. Desmond Ricks — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

247Sports

Position: DB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 2

3. Joshisa Trader — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 6.33

4. Colin Simmons — Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

The Dallas Morning News via AP

Position: DE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 8.33

5. T.J. Capers — Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News, USA TODAY Network

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Average: 8.67

6. Micah Hudson — Lake Belton (Temple, Texas)

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 186 pounds

Average: 9.67

t-7. K.J. Bolden — Buford (Buford, Ga.)

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: S

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 10

t-7. Jerrick Gibson — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

247Sports

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Average: 10

t-7. Jeremiah Smith — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 10

10. Ryan Wingo — St. Louis University HS (Saint Louis, Mo.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 198 pounds

Average: 11.33

11. C.J. Carr — Saline (Saline, Mich.)

USA TODAY Network

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 195 pounds

Average: 15.67

t-12. Julian Sayin — Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Calif.)

247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 17.33

t-12. Quinton Martin — Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon, Pa.)

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 17.33

t-12. Sammy Brown — Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.)

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: LB

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 17.33

t-15. Eddirck Houston — Buford (Buford, Ga.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: SDE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Average: 18

t-15. D.J. Lagway — Willis (Willis, Texas)

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 18

17. T.A. Cunningham — Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 265 pounds

Average: 20.33

18. Jadyn Davis — Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-0.5

Weight: 190 pounds

Average: 20.67

19. David Stone — IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-0.5

Weight: 190 pounds

Average: 20.67

20. Charles Lester III — Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 171 pounds

Average: 22.67

21. Mike Matthews — Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-0.5

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 23

22. Justin Scott — St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.)

Ryan Easterling, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

Average: 24.67

23. Ellis Robinson IV — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Average: 25.33

24. Peyton Woodyard — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Position: S

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 188 pounds

Average: 27.67

25. Landen Thomas — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: TE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Average: 31.33

26. Elijah Rushing — Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 235 pounds

Average: 33

27. Zaquan Patterson — Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Position: S

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 33.67

28. Kamarion Franklin — Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant, Miss.)

Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 260 pounds

Average: 35

29. Ny Carr — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Brandon Howard, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 36.33

t-30. Isendre Ahfua — O'Dea (Seattle, Wash.)

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: IOL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330 pounds

Average: 37

t-30. Kameron Davis — Dougherty (Albany, Ga.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Average: 37

32. Zina Umeozulu — Allen (Allen, Texas)

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Average: 37.33

33. Dylan Stewart — Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.)

Mick Walker, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Average: 38.33

34. Myles Graham — Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

Position: ILB

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Average: 45

35. Jonathan Echols — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla)

Jonathan Echols — IMG Academy

247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Average: 48.33

