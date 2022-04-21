USA TODAY High School Sports Early Recruiting Rankings: The top 50 of 2023

Recruiting

By April 21, 2022 4:31 pm

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and we’re keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class with the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247SportsESPN and Rivals

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but most of the elite players in the class of 2023 are still searching for their future homes. Let’s take an early look at the top 50 talents in the group as their recruitments progress.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (La.)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Average: 1

2. Malachi Nelson - Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 2.33

College Commitment: USC

3. Cormani McClain - Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 165 pounds

Average: 3.33

4. Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Average: 6.33

5. David Hicks Jr. - Paetow (Texas)

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Average: 7

6. Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

Average: 8.33

7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Average: 9.33

College Commitment: Tennessee

8. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330 pounds

Average: 10.67

9. Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 11

10. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

Average: 13.33

11. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Average: 15.33

College Commitment: Notre Dame

 

12. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 16.33

T-13. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.)

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 17

T-13: Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Average: 17

15. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

Average: 19

College Commitment: USC

16. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

Syndication: The News-Press

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Average: 19.33

T-17. James Smith, Carver (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

Average: 20

T-17. AJ Harris, Central (Ala.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 20

19. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 22

20. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Average: 24

T-21. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.)

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 24.33

T-21. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.)

Photo: Shea Dixon, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 181 pounds

Average: 24.33

23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259 pounds

Average: 27.33

24. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 28.33

25. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 29

26. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Average: 32.67

27. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

Average: 33.67

College Commitment: USC

T-28. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.)

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Average: 34

T-28. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Average: 34

30. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Average: 35.33

T- 31. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Average: 37

T-31. Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Average: 37

33. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Average: 37.66

34. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Average: 38

35. Jaiden Ausberry, University Lab (La.)

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 205 pounds

Average: 39.33

36. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Average: 40.66

T-37. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Average: 43.33

T-37. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 43.33

39. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 255 pounds

Average: 45

T-40. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.)

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

Average: 47

College Commitment: Penn State

T-40. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

Average: 47

College Commitment: Oklahoma

T-42. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Average: 48

T-42. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas)

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

Average: 48

44. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio)

Photo: Mark Brennan, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Average: 49.66

College Commitment: Ohio State

45. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

Average: 50

46. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Average: 50.66

47. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 226 pounds

Average: 54.66

48. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.)

Photo via Twitter/@curtis_tackett

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

Average: 55.33

49. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Average: 55.66

50. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Ind.)

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Average: 57.66

College Commitment: Notre Dame

