USA TODAY High School Sports Early Recruiting Rankings: The top 50 of 2023

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and we’re keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class with the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but most of the elite players in the class of 2023 are still searching for their future homes. Let’s take an early look at the top 50 talents in the group as their recruitments progress.

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (La.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Average: 1 Related 2. Malachi Nelson - Los Alamitos (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 180 pounds Average: 2.33 College Commitment: USC Related 3. Cormani McClain - Lake Gibson (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1.5 Weight: 165 pounds Average: 3.33 Related 4. Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Mich.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Average: 6.33 Related 5. David Hicks Jr. - Paetow (Texas) Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds Average: 7 Related 6. Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk (Iowa) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 330 pounds Average: 8.33 Related 7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 195 pounds Average: 9.33 College Commitment: Tennessee Related 8. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 330 pounds Average: 10.67 Related 9. Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 11 Related 10. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot Weight: 190 pounds Average: 13.33 Related 11. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds Average: 15.33 College Commitment: Notre Dame Related 12. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot Weight: 185 pounds Average: 16.33 Related T-13. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 17 Related T-13: Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Average: 17 Related 15. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 172 pounds Average: 19 College Commitment: USC Related 16. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 200 pounds Average: 19.33 Related T-17. James Smith, Carver (Ala.) Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 310 pounds Average: 20 Related T-17. AJ Harris, Central (Ala.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Average: 20 Related 19. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 180 pounds Average: 22 Related 20. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Average: 24 Related T-21. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 170 pounds Average: 24.33 Related T-21. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 181 pounds Average: 24.33 Related 23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.) Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 259 pounds Average: 27.33 Related 24. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot Weight: 185 pounds Average: 28.33 Related 25. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) Position: Tight End Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 29 Related 26. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds Average: 32.67 Related 27. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot Weight: 180 pounds Average: 33.67 College Commitment: USC Related T-28. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Average: 34 Related T-28. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds Average: 34 Related 30. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Average: 35.33 Related T- 31. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 245 pounds Average: 37 Related T-31. Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 200 pounds Average: 37 Related 33. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds Average: 37.66 Related 34. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds Average: 38 Related 35. Jaiden Ausberry, University Lab (La.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot Weight: 205 pounds Average: 39.33 Related 36. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Average: 40.66 Related T-37. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 295 pounds Average: 43.33 Related T-37. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Average: 43.33 Related 39. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Md.) Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 255 pounds Average: 45 Related T-40. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.) Position: Interior Offensive Line Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 275 pounds Average: 47 College Commitment: Penn State Related T-40. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 198 pounds Average: 47 College Commitment: Oklahoma Related T-42. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.) Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 275 pounds Average: 48 Related T-42. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot Weight: 175 pounds Average: 48 Related 44. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 280 pounds Average: 49.66 College Commitment: Ohio State Related 45. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot Weight: 170 pounds Average: 50 Related 46. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds Average: 50.66 Related 47. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3.5 Weight: 226 pounds Average: 54.66 Related 48. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 218 pounds Average: 55.33 Related 49. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 205 pounds Average: 55.66 Related 50. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Ind.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds Average: 57.66 College Commitment: Notre Dame Related