USA TODAY High School Sports Early Recruiting Rankings: The top 50 of 2023

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and we’re keeping an eye on the top prospects in the class with the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments, but most of the elite players in the class of 2023 are still searching for their future homes. Let’s take an early look at the top 50 talents in the group as their recruitments progress.
(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Average: 1
2. Malachi Nelson - Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 2.33
College Commitment: USC
3. Cormani McClain - Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 165 pounds
Average: 3.33
4. Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Average: 6.33
5. David Hicks Jr. - Paetow (Texas)
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Average: 7
6. Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
Average: 8.33
7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Average: 9.33
College Commitment: Tennessee
8. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Average: 10.67
9. Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 11
10. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Average: 13.33
11. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
Average: 15.33
College Commitment: Notre Dame
12. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 16.33
T-13. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 17
T-13: Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Average: 17
15. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
Average: 19
College Commitment: USC
16. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Average: 19.33
T-17. James Smith, Carver (Ala.)
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
Average: 20
T-17. AJ Harris, Central (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 20
19. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 22
20. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Average: 24
T-21. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 24.33
T-21. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 181 pounds
Average: 24.33
23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.)
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 259 pounds
Average: 27.33
24. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 28.33
25. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 29
26. Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Average: 32.67
27. Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
Average: 33.67
College Commitment: USC
T-28. Chandavian Bradley, Platte County (Mo.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Average: 34
T-28. Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Average: 34
30. Jaquavious Russaw, Carver (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Average: 35.33
T- 31. Jayden Wayne, Lincoln (Wash.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 245 pounds
Average: 37
T-31. Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Average: 37
33. Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Average: 37.66
34. Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Average: 38
35. Jaiden Ausberry, University Lab (La.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 205 pounds
Average: 39.33
36. Jalen Hale, Longview (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Average: 40.66
T-37. Samson Okunlola, Thayer Academy (Mass.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Average: 43.33
T-37. Jalen Brown, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 43.33
39. Jason Moore, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 255 pounds
Average: 45
T-40. Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.)
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
Average: 47
College Commitment: Penn State
T-40. Jackson Arnold, Guyer (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 198 pounds
Average: 47
College Commitment: Oklahoma
T-42. Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
Average: 48
T-42. Johntay Cook II, DeSoto (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
Average: 48
44. Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Average: 49.66
College Commitment: Ohio State
45. Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
Average: 50
46. Chase Bisontis, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Average: 50.66
47. Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 226 pounds
Average: 54.66
48. Tackett Curtis, Many (La.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 218 pounds
Average: 55.33
49. Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
Average: 55.66
50. Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Ind.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Average: 57.66
College Commitment: Notre Dame