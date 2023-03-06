LSU's 2 new front-seven recruits among latest college football commitments

LSU added a couple front-seven prospects to their recruiting class of 2024 over the weekend, beginning with local four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins announcing his commitment on Friday. They also added a three-star edge recruit from Louisiana the following day.
Kolaj Cobbins: LSU (2024)
High school: Destrehan (La.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ahmad Breaux: LSU (2024)
High school: Ruston (La.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Keaton Roskop: Iowa State (2024)
High school: Linn-Mar (Iowa)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Aundre Gibson: Kansas (2024)
High school: Desert Edge (Ariz.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Three stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Jordan King: Purdue (2024)
High school: North Side (Ind.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Callahan Blair: Vanderbilt (2024)
High school: Calvary Christian (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 212 pounds
Stacy Bey: San Diego State (2024)
High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds