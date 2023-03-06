LSU's 2 new front-seven recruits among latest college football commitments

LSU added a couple front-seven prospects to their recruiting class of 2024 over the weekend, beginning with local four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins announcing his commitment on Friday. They also added a three-star edge recruit from Louisiana the following day.

Here are all the latest college commitments for the top high school football players around the country, per On3.

More football stories

10 recruiting stories from College Wires network

3 Texas schools in the lead for this Longview RB

Kolaj Cobbins: LSU (2024) High school: Destrehan (La.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Four stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds Related Ahmad Breaux: LSU (2024) High school: Ruston (La.) Position: Edge Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 255 pounds Related Keaton Roskop: Iowa State (2024) High school: Linn-Mar (Iowa) Position: Tight end Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Related Aundre Gibson: Kansas (2024) High school: Desert Edge (Ariz.) Position: Cornerback Rating: Three stars Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Related Jordan King: Purdue (2024) High school: North Side (Ind.) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds Related Callahan Blair: Vanderbilt (2024) High school: Calvary Christian (Fla.) Position: Edge Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 212 pounds Related Stacy Bey: San Diego State (2024) High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Position: Athlete Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds Related