LSU's 2 new front-seven recruits among latest college football commitments

By March 6, 2023 12:32 pm

LSU added a couple front-seven prospects to their recruiting class of 2024 over the weekend, beginning with local four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins announcing his commitment on Friday. They also added a three-star edge recruit from Louisiana the following day.

Here are all the latest college commitments for the top high school football players around the country, per On3.

Kolaj Cobbins: LSU (2024)

Kolaj Cobbins

Nick Harris, 247Sports

High school: Destrehan (La.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ahmad Breaux: LSU (2024)

Ahmad Breaux

Ahmad Breaux

High school: Ruston (La.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Keaton Roskop: Iowa State (2024)

Keaton Roskop

Nick Osen, 247Sports

High school: Linn-Mar (Iowa)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Aundre Gibson: Kansas (2024)

Aundre Gibson

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: Desert Edge (Ariz.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Three stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Jordan King: Purdue (2024)

Jordan King

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: North Side (Ind.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

Callahan Blair: Vanderbilt (2024)

Callahan Blair

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Calvary Christian (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 212 pounds

Stacy Bey: San Diego State (2024)

Stacy Bey

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

