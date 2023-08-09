Sections

When does high school football season start? Here are start dates for each state (plus D.C.) in 2023

The high school football season has arrived, with teams nationwide preparing to kick off the 2023 schedules in August and early September.

In some states, the opening games begin as early as August 11. Others will follow in the coming weeks, with a few teams opening in September.

Ahead of all the gridiron excitement under the Friday night lights and on Saturday afternoons, here is each state’s high school football start date (plus D.C.), and how to watch the games live or on-demand in 2023.

Alabama

(Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser)

Alabama high school football start date: August 24

Alabama high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Alaska

(USA TODAY Network)

Alaska high school football start date: August 11

Alaska high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Arizona

(USA TODAY Network)

Arizona high school football start date: August 15

Arizona high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Arkansas

(USA TODAY Network)

Arkansas high school football start date: August 21

Arkansas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

California

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

California high school football start dates:

Southern Section: August 18

Sac-Joaquin Section: August 19

Central Coast Section: August 24

North Coast Section: August 23

San Diego Section: August 17

California high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Colorado

(File)

Colorado high school football start date: August 24

Colorado high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Connecticut

(USA TODAY Network)

Connecticut high school football start date: September 7

Connecticut high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Delaware

(USA TODAY Network)

Delaware high school football start date: September 7

Delaware high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

Florida high school football start date: August 25

Florida high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Georgia

(USA TODAY Network)

Georgia high school football start date: August 25

Georgia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network

Hawaii

(Photo: Bryon Ng)

Hawaii high school football start date: August 11

Hawaii high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Idaho

(USA TODAY Network)

Idaho high school football start date: August 24

Idaho high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Illinois

(USA TODAY Network)

Illinois high school football start date: August 24

Illinois high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Indiana

(The Indianapolis Star)

Indiana high school football start date: August 18

Indiana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Iowa

(USA TODAY Network)

Iowa high school football start date: August 25

Iowa high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Kansas

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas high school football start date: August 25

Kansas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Kentucky

(Photo: Bryan Woolston/Special to the Courier Journal)

Kentucky high school football start date: August 18

Kentucky high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Louisiana

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Louisiana high school football start date: August 31

Louisiana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Maine

(USA TODAY Network)

Maine high school football start date: September 2

Maine high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Maryland

(Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland high school football start date: August 25

Maryland high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Massachusetts

(USA TODAY Network)

Massachusetts high school football start date: September 8

Massachusetts high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Michigan

(USA TODAY Network)

Michigan high school football start date: August 24

Michigan high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Minnesota

(USA TODAY Network)

Minnesota high school football start date: August 31

Minnesota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Mississippi

(USA TODAY Network)

Mississippi high school football start date: August 24

Mississippi high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Missouri

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri high school football start date: August 21

Missouri high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Montana

(USA TODAY Network)

Montana high school football start date: August 24

Montana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Nebraska

(USA TODAY Network)

Nebraska high school football start date: August 24

Nebraska high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Nevada

(USA TODAY Network)

Nevada high school football start date: August 17

Nevada high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

New Hampshire

(USA TODAY Network)

New Hampshire high school football start date: August 31

New Hampshire high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

New Jersey

(USA TODAY Network)

New Jersey high school football start date: August 25

New Jersey high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

New Mexico

(USA TODAY Network)

New Mexico high school football start date: August 18

Streaming: N/A

New York

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New York high school football start date: September 1

New York high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

North Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

North Carolina high school football start date: August 18

North Carolina high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

North Dakota

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

North Dakota high school football start date: August 17

North Dakota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Ohio

(USA TODAY Network)

Ohio high school football start date: August 18

Ohio high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Oklahoma

(USA TODAY Network)

Oklahoma high school football start date: August 24

Oklahoma high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Oregon

(USA TODAY Network

Oregon high school football start date: August 31

Oregon high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Pennsylvania

(ScoreStream)

Pennsylvania high school football start date: August 25

Pennsylvania high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Rhode Island

(USA TODAY Network)

Rhode Island high school football start date: September 1

Rhode Island high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

South Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

South Carolina high school football start date: August 25

South Carolina high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

South Dakota

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

South Dakota high school football start date: August 17

South Dakota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Tennessee

(USA TODAY Network)

Tennessee high school football start date: August 18

Tennessee high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Texas

(Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas high school football start date: August 24

Texas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Utah

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Utah high school football start date: August 17

Utah high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Vermont

(USA TODAY Network)

Vermont high school football start date: September 1

Vermont high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Virginia

(Photo: Ricky DeBerry Sr.)

Virginia high school football start date: August 24

Virginia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Washington

(USA TODAY Network)

Washington high school football start date: September 1

Washington high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

West Virginia

(USA TODAY Network)

West Virginia high school football start date: August 21

West Virginia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Wisconsin

(Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Wisconsin high school football start date: August 22

Wisconsin high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Wyoming

(USA TODAY Network)

Wyoming high school football start date: August 24

Wyoming high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network

Washington, D.C.

(Photo: Larry French/St. John’s College)

D.C. high school football start date: August 24

D.C. high school football schedule: How to watch your team’s games on demand: NFHS Network

