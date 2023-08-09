When does high school football season start? Here are start dates for each state (plus D.C.) in 2023

The high school football season has arrived, with teams nationwide preparing to kick off the 2023 schedules in August and early September.

In some states, the opening games begin as early as August 11. Others will follow in the coming weeks, with a few teams opening in September.

Ahead of all the gridiron excitement under the Friday night lights and on Saturday afternoons, here is each state’s high school football start date (plus D.C.), and how to watch the games live or on-demand in 2023.