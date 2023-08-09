When does high school football season start? Here are start dates for each state (plus D.C.) in 2023

The high school football season has arrived, with teams nationwide preparing to kick off the 2023 schedules in August and early September.
In some states, the opening games begin as early as August 11. Others will follow in the coming weeks, with a few teams opening in September.
Ahead of all the gridiron excitement under the Friday night lights and on Saturday afternoons, here is each state’s high school football start date (plus D.C.), and how to watch the games live or on-demand in 2023.
Alabama
Alabama high school football start date: August 24
Alabama high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Alaska
Alaska high school football start date: August 11
Alaska high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Arizona
Arizona high school football start date: August 15
Arizona high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Arkansas
Arkansas high school football start date: August 21
Arkansas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
California
California high school football start dates:
Southern Section: August 18
Sac-Joaquin Section: August 19
Central Coast Section: August 24
North Coast Section: August 23
San Diego Section: August 17
California high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Colorado
Colorado high school football start date: August 24
Colorado high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Connecticut
Connecticut high school football start date: September 7
Connecticut high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Delaware
Delaware high school football start date: September 7
Delaware high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Florida
Florida high school football start date: August 25
Florida high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Georgia
Georgia high school football start date: August 25
Georgia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on-demand on the NFHS Network
Hawaii
Hawaii high school football start date: August 11
Hawaii high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Idaho
Idaho high school football start date: August 24
Idaho high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Illinois
Illinois high school football start date: August 24
Illinois high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Indiana
Indiana high school football start date: August 18
Indiana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Iowa
Iowa high school football start date: August 25
Iowa high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Kansas
Kansas high school football start date: August 25
Kansas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Kentucky
Kentucky high school football start date: August 18
Kentucky high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Louisiana
Louisiana high school football start date: August 31
Louisiana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Maine
Maine high school football start date: September 2
Maine high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Maryland
Maryland high school football start date: August 25
Maryland high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Massachusetts
Massachusetts high school football start date: September 8
Massachusetts high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Michigan
Michigan high school football start date: August 24
Michigan high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Minnesota
Minnesota high school football start date: August 31
Minnesota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Mississippi
Mississippi high school football start date: August 24
Mississippi high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Missouri
Missouri high school football start date: August 21
Missouri high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Montana
Montana high school football start date: August 24
Montana high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Nebraska
Nebraska high school football start date: August 24
Nebraska high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Nevada
Nevada high school football start date: August 17
Nevada high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
New Hampshire
New Hampshire high school football start date: August 31
New Hampshire high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
New Jersey
New Jersey high school football start date: August 25
New Jersey high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
New Mexico
New Mexico high school football start date: August 18
Streaming: N/A
New York
New York high school football start date: September 1
New York high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
North Carolina
North Carolina high school football start date: August 18
North Carolina high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
North Dakota
North Dakota high school football start date: August 17
North Dakota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Ohio
Ohio high school football start date: August 18
Ohio high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Oklahoma
Oklahoma high school football start date: August 24
Oklahoma high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Oregon
Oregon high school football start date: August 31
Oregon high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania high school football start date: August 25
Pennsylvania high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Rhode Island
Rhode Island high school football start date: September 1
Rhode Island high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
South Carolina
South Carolina high school football start date: August 25
South Carolina high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
South Dakota
South Dakota high school football start date: August 17
South Dakota high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Tennessee
Tennessee high school football start date: August 18
Tennessee high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Texas
Texas high school football start date: August 24
Texas high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Utah
Utah high school football start date: August 17
Utah high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Vermont
Vermont high school football start date: September 1
Vermont high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Virginia
Virginia high school football start date: August 24
Virginia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Washington
Washington high school football start date: September 1
Washington high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
West Virginia
West Virginia high school football start date: August 21
West Virginia high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Wisconsin
Wisconsin high school football start date: August 22
Wisconsin high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Wyoming
Wyoming high school football start date: August 24
Wyoming high school football schedule: Stream or watch your team’s games on demand on the NFHS Network
Washington, D.C.
D.C. high school football start date: August 24
D.C. high school football schedule: How to watch your team’s games on demand: NFHS Network
