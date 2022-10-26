Super 25 high school football schedule: Next opponents for the top-ranked teams

The regular season is winding down for high school football teams across the country. That means there are few chances left for the field to catch Mater Dei, which has been on top of our Super 25 power rankings the entire season. The Monarchs notched another blowout win this past week, defeating Santa Margarita by a score of 52-7.

The best shot at unseating them belongs to second-ranked St. Frances Academy, a Baltimore team that has been idle for several weeks. However, the Panthers are back in action on Friday night. Here’s who they and the rest of the top 25 high school football teams around the country will be facing.

