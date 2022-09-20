High school football schedule: How to watch the Super 25 teams this week

The Super 25 rankings this week were largely unchanged at the top, as the top schools on the list remained dominant. Bergen Catholic (N.J.), Chandler (Ariz.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) are all on the rise, while American Heritage (Fla.) took a short plunge down to the middle of the pack.

Let’s see if the cream of the crop can push their luck for another week.

Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 schools in the nation this week, plus how to watch each of the games live.