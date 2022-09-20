High school football schedule: How to watch the Super 25 teams this week

Football

By September 20, 2022 2:35 pm

The Super 25 rankings this week were largely unchanged at the top, as the top schools on the list remained dominant. Bergen Catholic (N.J.), Chandler (Ariz.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) are all on the rise, while American Heritage (Fla.) took a short plunge down to the middle of the pack.

Let’s see if the cream of the crop can push their luck for another week.

Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 schools in the nation this week, plus how to watch each of the games live.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) IDLE

Mater Dei

(Youtube)

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Central Catholic (Calif.)

St. John Bosco

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Dutch Fork (S.C.)

St. Frances Academy

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) vs. Marietta (Ga.)

Buford

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 5 Central (Fla.) vs. Dillard (Fla.)

Miami Central

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Treasure Coast (Fla.)

St. Thonas Aquinas

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

Bergen Catholic

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Arbor View (Nev.)

Bergen Catholic

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. Beaumont United (Texas)

North Shore

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Chaminade-Madonna

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 11. Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Saguaro (Ariz.)

Chandler

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 12 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Duncanville

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 13 Westlake (Texas) vs. Lake Travis (Texas)

Westlake

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Central (Ala.)

IMG Academy

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) IDLE

Centennial Corona

(Youtube)

 

No. 16 American Heritage (Fla.) IDLE

(AH__Athletics/Twitter)

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.)

Grayson GA

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 18 Guyer (Texas) vs. Little Elm (Texas)

Denton Guyer

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. La Salle (Ohio)

Archbishop Moeller

(Youtube)

Network info: N/A

No. 20 Katy (Texas) vs. Mayde Creek (Texas)

Katy Texas

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) IDLE

Lipscomb

(Youtube)

No. 22 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Haltom (Texas)

Southlake Carroll

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 23 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) vs. Central (Mass.)

St. John's DC

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) vs. Key West (Fla.)

Cardinal Gibbons

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 25 Mill Creek (Ga.) vs. Parkview (Ga.)

Mill Creek

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

