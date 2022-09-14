High school football schedule: How to watch the top 25 teams in action this week

Mater Dei

Football

By September 14, 2022 5:12 pm

This past week was a dominant one for many of the teams on our Super 25 list of the best schools in the country. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams (California’s Mater Dei and St. John Bosco) remained undefeated with dominant victories. Five other teams also notched shutout wins over their opponents.

Let’s see what’s next on tap for these teams.

Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 schools in the nation this week, plus how to watch the games live.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Mililani (Hawaii)

Mater Dei

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)

St. John Bosco

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Venice (Fla.)

St. Frances Academy

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) vs. Carver (Ga.)

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 5 Central (Fla.) vs. Carol City (Fla.)

Central Miami

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Seton Hall Prep (N.J.)

Bergen Catholic

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Western (Fla.)

St. Thomas Aquinas

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Brookwood (Ga.)

Bishop Gorman

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) IDLE

North Shore Texas

No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Lake Ridge (Texas)

Duncanville

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 11 Westlake (Texas) IDLE

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

American Heritage

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. East (Utah)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.)

Chaminade-Madonna

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) vs.Temecula Valley (Calif.)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) IDLE

Grayson Georgia

No. 18 Guyer (Texas) vs. Prosper (Texas)

Denton Guyer

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. St. Xavier (Ohio)

Archbishop Moeller

(Youtube)

Live/on-demand info unavailable.

No. 20 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Washington (Ohio)

St. Edward Ohio

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 21 Katy (Texas) vs. Morton Ranch (Texas)

Katy Texas

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 22 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)

Lipscomb Academy

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Timber Creek (Texas)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 24 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) vs. Tottenville (N.Y.)

St. John's DC

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) vs. Northeast (Fla.)

Cardinal Gibbons

Watch live on the NFHS Network

