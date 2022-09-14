High school football schedule: How to watch the top 25 teams in action this week

This past week was a dominant one for many of the teams on our Super 25 list of the best schools in the country. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams (California’s Mater Dei and St. John Bosco) remained undefeated with dominant victories. Five other teams also notched shutout wins over their opponents.

Let’s see what’s next on tap for these teams.

Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 schools in the nation this week, plus how to watch the games live.