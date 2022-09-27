High School Football Schedule: How to watch the top 25 teams this week

The new Super 25 rankings are out and come with a shakeup of the top 10. After losing their first game of the year, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) plummeted from No. 7 all the way down to No. 24. Meanwhile, the first loss of the season for Grayson (Ga.) dropped them off the list entirely.

Let’s find out what comes next for these schools. Here’s a look at each of the opponents on tap for the top 25 teams this week.

