High School Football Schedule: How to watch the top 25 teams this week

By September 27, 2022 3:53 pm

The new Super 25 rankings are out and come with a shakeup of the top 10. After losing their first game of the year, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) plummeted from No. 7 all the way down to No. 24. Meanwhile, the first loss of the season for Grayson (Ga.) dropped them off the list entirely.

Let’s find out what comes next for these schools. Here’s a look at each of the opponents on tap for the top 25 teams this week.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Servite (Calif.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Central (Fla.) vs. North Miami Beach (Fla.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Miramar (Fla.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Collins Hill (Ga.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Canyon Springs (Nev.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. King (Texas)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 9 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Treasure Coast (Fla.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Red Mountain (Ariz.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) IDLE

(Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School)

No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) IDLE

No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Del Valle (Texas)

Austin American-Statesman

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Jones (Fla.)

(Photo: IMG Academy Football)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 14 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Chaparral (Calif.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. No. 23 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.)

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 16 Guyer (Texas) vs. Boyd (Texas)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. Elder (Ohio)

Youtube

Network info: N/A

No. 18 Katy (Texas) vs. Jordan (Texas)

(Photo: John Glaser, TexasHSFootball)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Davidson Academy (Tenn.)

Gary Cosby-Tuscaloosa News

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) IDLE

Youtube

No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) IDLE

No. 21 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) vs. Cedar Grove (Ga.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 22 Mill Creek (Ga.) vs. Central Gwinnett (Ga.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 23 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 24. Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. DePaul Catholic (N.J.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Blackman (Tenn.)

Youtube

Watch live on the NFHS Network 

Watch live on the NFHS Network

