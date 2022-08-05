High school football season start dates for each state in 2022

The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off across the country in August and early September, with one state already underway.

Highlighted by a strong Class of 2023—from top quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore, and Nico Iamaleava to defensive standouts Cormani McClain and Keon Keeley—the season has already generated a heavy amount of buzz.

Ahead of the coin flips and the sights and sounds so perfectly associated with high school gridiron action on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, here’s a rundown of when each state’s season officially begins…

Alabama High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related Alaska High School Football Start Date: Aug. 11 Related Arizona High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related Arkansas High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related California High School Football Start Date: August 12 Related Colorado High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26th Related Connecticut High School Football Start Date: Sept. 8 Related Delaware High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related Florida High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Georgia High School Football Start Date: Aug. 20 Related Hawaii High School Football Start Date: Aug. 4 Related Idaho High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Illinois High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related Indiana High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related Iowa High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Kansas High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related Kentucky High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related Louisiana High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related Maine High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related Maryland High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related Massachusetts High School Football Start Date: Sept. 9 Related Michigan High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related Minnesota High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related Mississippi High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Missouri High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Montana High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Nebraska High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related Nevada High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related New Hampshire High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related New Jersey High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related New Mexico High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related New York High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related North Carolina High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related North Dakota High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related Ohio High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related Oklahoma High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related Oregon High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1 Related Pennsylvania High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Rhode Island High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related South Carolina High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19 Related South Dakota High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related Tennessee High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related Texas High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related Utah High School Football Start Date: Aug. 12 Related Vermont High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2 Related Virginia High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Washington High School Football Start Date: Aug. 17 Related West Virginia High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26 Related Wisconsin High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18 Related Wyoming High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25 Related