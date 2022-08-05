High school football season start dates for each state in 2022

High school football season start dates for each state in 2022

Football

High school football season start dates for each state in 2022

By August 5, 2022 5:09 pm

By |

The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off across the country in August and early September, with one state already underway.

Highlighted by a strong Class of 2023—from top quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore, and Nico Iamaleava to defensive standouts Cormani McClain and Keon Keeley—the season has already generated a heavy amount of buzz.

Related: Updated USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Rankings: Top 50 of 2023

Related: 11 personnel All-Star offense from the Class of 2023

Ahead of the coin flips and the sights and sounds so perfectly associated with high school gridiron action on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, here’s a rundown of when each state’s season officially begins…

Alabama

Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama freshman Tua Tagovailoa (Photo: @ByCasagrande/Twitter)

(Photo: @ByCasagrande/Twitter)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

Alaska

(File)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 11

Arizona

(Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

Arkansas

Southside High School in Arkansas is phasing out the Rebel mascot in the aftermath of the South Carolina church shooting — Southside Rebels football

(File)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

California

(Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff)

High School Football Start Date: August 12

Colorado

(Photo: Daniel Brenner)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26th

Connecticut

(Photo: 247Sports)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 8

Delaware

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Georgia

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 20

Hawaii

(Photo: Bryon Ng)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 4

Idaho

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Illinois

(AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

Indiana

(Syndication: Indianapolis)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

Iowa

(Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Kansas

(Photo: Ryan Wallace/247Sports)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

Kentucky

(Photo: Bryan Woolston/Special to the Courier Journal)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

Louisiana

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

Maine

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

Maryland

(Photo: Taylor McLaughlin)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

Massachusetts

(Pexels photo)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 9

Michigan

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

Minnesota

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

Mississippi

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Missouri

(Photo: 247Sports)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Montana

(File)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Nebraska

(Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

Nevada

(Photo: Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

New Hampshire

Football stock photo.

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

New Jersey

(Photo: Sherry Saccoliti)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

New Mexico

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

New York

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

North Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

North Dakota

(FILE)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

Ohio

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

Oklahoma

(Syndication: Tulsa)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

Oregon

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1

Pennsylvania

(Photo: North Alleghany Athletics)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Rhode Island

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

South Carolina

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19

South Dakota

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

Tennessee

(Photo: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

Texas

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

Utah

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 12

Vermont

(BRIAN JENKINS, for the Free Press)

High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2

Virginia

(Photo: Ricky DeBerry Sr.)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Washington

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 17

West Virginia

(USA TODAY Network)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26

Wisconsin

(Photo: Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18

Wyoming

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25

, , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home