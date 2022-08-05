High school football season start dates for each state in 2022

The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off across the country in August and early September, with one state already underway.
Highlighted by a strong Class of 2023—from top quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore, and Nico Iamaleava to defensive standouts Cormani McClain and Keon Keeley—the season has already generated a heavy amount of buzz.
Ahead of the coin flips and the sights and sounds so perfectly associated with high school gridiron action on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, here’s a rundown of when each state’s season officially begins…
Alabama
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
Alaska
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 11
Arizona
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
Arkansas
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
California
High School Football Start Date: August 12
Colorado
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26th
Connecticut
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 8
Delaware
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
Florida
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Georgia
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 20
Hawaii
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 4
Idaho
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Illinois
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25
Indiana
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
Iowa
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Kansas
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
Kentucky
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
Louisiana
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
Maine
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
Maryland
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
Massachusetts
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 9
Michigan
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25
Minnesota
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
Mississippi
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Missouri
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Montana
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Nebraska
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25
Nevada
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
New Hampshire
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
New Jersey
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
New Mexico
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
New York
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
North Carolina
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
North Dakota
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
Ohio
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
Oklahoma
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25
Oregon
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 1
Pennsylvania
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Rhode Island
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
South Carolina
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 19
South Dakota
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
Tennessee
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
Texas
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25
Utah
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 12
Vermont
High School Football Start Date: Sept. 2
Virginia
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Washington
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 17
West Virginia
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 26
Wisconsin
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 18
Wyoming
High School Football Start Date: Aug. 25