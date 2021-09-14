USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 4

By September 14, 2021 12:10 pm

High school sports across the nation are underway, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Let’s check out some of the top shots from Week 4…

Saint Mark's Spartans (Del.) vs. Red Lion Christian Lions (Del.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

West Geauga Wolverines (Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Lower Richland Diamond Hornets (S.C.) vs. A.C. Flora Falcons (S.C.)

ScoreStream Picture

West Deptford Eagles (N.J.) vs. Haddonfield Memorial Bulldawgs (N.J.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Santana Sultans (Calif.) vs. Sweetwater Red Devils (Calif.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Duluth East High School Greyhounds (Minn.) vs. North Branch Vikings (Minn.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Provo Bulldogs (Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Utah)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Dunnellon Tigers (Fla.) vs. Vanguard Knights (Fla.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Centennial Spartans (Texas) vs. Boswell Pioneers (Texas)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Northeastern Jets (Ohio) vs. Madison-Plains Golden Eagles (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Kirtland Central Broncos (N.M.) vs. Piedra Vista Panthers (N.M.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Allen East Mustangs (Ohio) vs. Ottoville Big Green (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Burges Mustangs (Texas) vs. Montwood Rams (Texas)

via ScoreStream

Pickerington Central Tigers (Ohio) vs. Pickerington North Panthers (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Columbus Grove Bulldogs (Ohio) vs. Delphos Jefferson Wildcats (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

