Best fan-submitted photos of Week 4

High school sports across the nation are underway, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Let’s check out some of the top shots from Week 4…

Related:

See the best of Week 3