High school sports across the nation are well underway, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Let’s check out some of the top shots from Week 11…

Porum Panthers (Okla.) vs. Webbers Falls Warriors (Okla.) Related Crestview Knights (Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Ohio) Related Tatnall Hornets (Del.) vs. Glasgow Dragons (Del.) Related United Golden Eagles (Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Ohio) Related Cloquet Lumberjacks (Minn.) vs. North Branch Vikings (Minn.) Related Ridge View Blazers (S.C.) vs. Blythewood Bengals (S.C.) Related Franklin Cougars (Texas) vs. Pebble Hills Spartans (Texas) Related Onaga Buffaloes (Kan.) vs. Thunder Ridge Longhorns (Kan.) Related Sweet Grass County Sheepherders (Mont.) vs. Huntley Project Red Devils (Mont.) Related Columbia Raiders (Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Ohio) Related South Medford Panthers (Ore.) vs. North Medford Black Tornado (Ore.) Related Monument Valley Panthers (Ariz.) vs. Page Sand Devils (Ariz.) Related Weatherford Eagles (Okla.) vs. Bethany Broncos (Okla.) Related