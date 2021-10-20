USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

By October 20, 2021 11:45 am

By |

High school sports across the nation are well underway, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Let’s check out some of the top shots from Week 9…

Thomas Walker Pioneers (Va.) vs. Bland Bears (Va.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Osborne (Kan.) vs. Thunder Ridge Longhorns (Kan.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Princeton Panthers (Texas) vs. Lewisville Fighting Farmers (Texas)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Mt. Spokane Wildcats (Wash.) vs. Mead Panthers (Wash.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

South Range Raiders (Ohio) vs. Lakeview Bulldogs (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

William Penn Colonials (Del.) vs. Appoquinimink Jaguars (Del.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bobcats vs. Monarch Knights (Fla.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Hibbing/Chisolm (Minn.) Co-Op Blue Jackets vs. North Branch Vikings (Minn.)

ScoreStream Picture

Lutheran West Longhorns (Ohio) vs. Independence Blue Devils (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Fern Creek Tigers (Ky.) vs. Ballard Bruins (Ky.)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Cistercian Hawks (Texas) vs. Trinity Valley Trojans (Texas)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

North Baltimore Tigers (Ohio) vs. McComb Panthers (Ohio)

ScoreStream Picture

(via ScoreStream)

Keenan Raiders (S.C.) vs. Lower Richland Diamond Hornets (S.C.)

(via ScoreStream)

, , , Sports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home