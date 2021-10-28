USA TODAY Super 25 Week 10 Preview: St. John Bosco and Servite meet in Trinity League showdown

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 8 in the books.

All eyes will once again be on the Trinity League as No. 4 St. John Bosco takes on No. 6 Servite. St. John Bosco and Servite have one loss to Mater Dei on their ledger, but Servite played Mater Dei closer than St. John Bosco, adding an element of intrigue to this weekend’s matchup.

No. 8 Center Grove and No. 18 Bishop Gorman begin their quest for a state championship in the first round of the state playoffs. Center Grove will meet a 4-5 Franklin Central team to kick things off, while Bishop Gorman will begin its postseason push with a 2-6 Faith Lutheran team.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the 10th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.