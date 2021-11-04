USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Preview: 4 teams begin the playoffs

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Preview: 4 teams begin the playoffs

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Preview: 4 teams begin the playoffs

By November 4, 2021 7:08 am

By |

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 10 in the books.

Week 11 is slated to be a relatively quiet one for the teams ranked in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, as five of the 10 teams ranked in the top 10 have the week off in preparation for the playoffs. Four ranked teams are inching closer to beginning their push for a state championship, though, as No. 17 Hoover, No. 23 Thompson, No. 24 Dutch Fork and No. 25 Oakland begin postseason play.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 11th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: 247Sports

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Clarkson North (Canada)

Photo: IMG Academy Football

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Lake Travis (Texas)

Photo: Austin American-Statesman

Lake Travis Record: 8-1

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: 247Sports

No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus North (Ind.)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Columbus North Record: 6-3

No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Morton Ranch (Texas)

Morton Ranch Record: 4-5

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: Servite High School

No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Highland (Ariz.)

Photo: Arizona Republic

Highland Record: 6-2

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Fossil Ridge (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Fossil Ridge Record: 4-5

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Tampa Catholic (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Tampa Catholic Record: 6-2

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — Idle

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)

St. Frances Academy Football

St. Thomas More’s Record: 4-2

No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Higley (Ariz.)

Photo: The Arizona Republic

Higley Record: 2-6

No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Sparkman (Ala.)

Photo via Twitter/@BucsFootball

Sparkman Record: 4-6

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Foothill (Nev.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Foothill Record: 5-2

No. 19 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

Gonzaga Record: 5-4

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Photo: Bixby Athletics

Booker T. Washington Record: 8-1

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Waco (Texas)

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Waco Record: 0-9

No. 22 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. North Paulding (Ga.)

Photo: North Cobb Football

North Paulding Record: 4-5

No. 23 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Florence (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Florence Record: 5-5

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Socastee (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Socastee Record: 2-6

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Warren County (Tenn.)

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

Warren County Record: 1-9

, , , , Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home