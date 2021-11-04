USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Preview: 4 teams begin the playoffs

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 10 in the books.
Week 11 is slated to be a relatively quiet one for the teams ranked in the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, as five of the 10 teams ranked in the top 10 have the week off in preparation for the playoffs. Four ranked teams are inching closer to beginning their push for a state championship, though, as No. 17 Hoover, No. 23 Thompson, No. 24 Dutch Fork and No. 25 Oakland begin postseason play.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 11th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Clarkson North (Canada)
No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Lake Travis (Texas)
Lake Travis Record: 8-1
No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Idle
No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle
No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus North (Ind.)
Columbus North Record: 6-3
No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Morton Ranch (Texas)
Morton Ranch Record: 4-5
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) — Idle
No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Highland (Ariz.)
Highland Record: 6-2
No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) — Idle
No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Fossil Ridge (Texas)
Fossil Ridge Record: 4-5
No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
Tampa Catholic Record: 6-2
No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — Idle
No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)
St. Thomas More’s Record: 4-2
No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Higley (Ariz.)
Higley Record: 2-6
No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Sparkman (Ala.)
Sparkman Record: 4-6
No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Foothill (Nev.)
Foothill Record: 5-2
No. 19 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)
Gonzaga Record: 5-4
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Booker T. Washington Record: 8-1
No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Waco (Texas)
Waco Record: 0-9
No. 22 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. North Paulding (Ga.)
North Paulding Record: 4-5
No. 23 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Florence (Ala.)
Florence Record: 5-5
No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Socastee (S.C.)
Socastee Record: 2-6
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Warren County (Tenn.)
Warren County Record: 1-9