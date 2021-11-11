USA TODAY Super 25 Week 12 Preview: Chandler clashes with Hamilton

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 11 in the books.
Week 12 will feature the beginning of the California state playoffs and a monster matchup in Arizona. No. 10 Chandler and No. 16 Hamilton will do battle on Friday night with state supremacy on the line. Both teams are undefeated and have plenty of signature wins over their belt — including a comeback for the ages against Bishop Gorman for Hamilton.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 12th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Norco (Calif.)
Norco Record: 8-2
No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Hutto (Texas)
Hutto Record: 5-5
No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle
No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Los Alamitos Record: 9-1
No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Lambert (Ga.)
Lambert Record: 7-3
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)
Donovan Catholic Record: 6-4
No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence North (Ind.)
Lawrence North Record: 7-3
No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Fort Bend Clements (Texas)
Fort Bend Clements Record: 7-3
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
Santa Margarita Record: 6-4
No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.)
Chandler Record: 9-0
Hamilton Record: 9-0
No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.)
Mission Viejo Record: 9-1
No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. North Crowley (Texas)
North Crowley Record: 7-3
No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Boca Ciega (Fla.)
Boca Ciega Record: 6-4
No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Atlantic (Fla.)
Atlantic Record: 5-5
No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle
No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
Hewitt-Trussville Record: 9-2
No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Liberty (Nev.)
Liberty Record: 10-1
No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Putnam City North (Okla.)
Putnam City North Record: 4-5
No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)
Gonzaga Record: 5-5
No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Belton (Texas)
Belton Record: 6-4
No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Oak Mountain (Ala.)
Oak Mountain Record: 7-4
No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. Camden County (Ga.)
Camden County Record: 4-6
No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Cane Bay (S.C.)
Cane Bay Record: 9-2
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.)
Shelbyville Central Record: 5-6