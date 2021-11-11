USA TODAY Super 25 Week 12 Preview: Chandler clashes with Hamilton

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 11 in the books.

Week 12 will feature the beginning of the California state playoffs and a monster matchup in Arizona. No. 10 Chandler and No. 16 Hamilton will do battle on Friday night with state supremacy on the line. Both teams are undefeated and have plenty of signature wins over their belt — including a comeback for the ages against Bishop Gorman for Hamilton.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 12th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Norco (Calif.) Norco Record: 8-2 Related No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Hutto (Texas) Hutto Record: 5-5 Related No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle Related No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.) Los Alamitos Record: 9-1 Related No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Lambert (Ga.) Lambert Record: 7-3 Related No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Donovan Catholic (N.J.) Donovan Catholic Record: 6-4 Related No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence North (Ind.) Lawrence North Record: 7-3 Related No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Fort Bend Clements (Texas) Fort Bend Clements Record: 7-3 Related No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Record: 6-4 Related No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) Chandler Record: 9-0 Hamilton Record: 9-0 Related No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) Mission Viejo Record: 9-1 Related No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. North Crowley (Texas) North Crowley Record: 7-3 Related No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Boca Ciega (Fla.) Boca Ciega Record: 6-4 Related No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Atlantic (Fla.) Atlantic Record: 5-5 Related No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle Related No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville Record: 9-2 Related No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Liberty (Nev.) Liberty Record: 10-1 Related No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Putnam City North (Okla.) Putnam City North Record: 4-5 Related No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) Gonzaga Record: 5-5 Related No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Belton (Texas) Belton Record: 6-4 Related No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Oak Mountain (Ala.) Oak Mountain Record: 7-4 Related No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. Camden County (Ga.) Camden County Record: 4-6 Related No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Cane Bay (S.C.) Cane Bay Record: 9-2 Related No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) Shelbyville Central Record: 5-6 Related