USA TODAY Super 25 Week 12 Preview: Chandler clashes with Hamilton

Football Super 25

By November 11, 2021 7:30 am

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 11 in the books.

Week 12 will feature the beginning of the California state playoffs and a monster matchup in Arizona. No. 10 Chandler and No. 16 Hamilton will do battle on Friday night with state supremacy on the line. Both teams are undefeated and have plenty of signature wins over their belt — including a comeback for the ages against Bishop Gorman for Hamilton.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 12th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Norco (Calif.)

Photo: Russ Ronchi

Norco Record: 8-2

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Hutto (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Hutto Record: 5-5

No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Los Alamitos Record: 9-1

No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Lambert (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Lambert Record: 7-3

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

Donovan Catholic Record: 6-4

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence North (Ind.)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Lawrence North Record: 7-3

No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Fort Bend Clements (Texas)

Fort Bend Clements Record: 7-3

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Photo: Servite High School

Santa Margarita Record: 6-4

No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.)

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

Chandler Record: 9-0

Hamilton Record: 9-0

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Photo: Tre Anthony

Mission Viejo Record: 9-1

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. North Crowley (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

North Crowley Record: 7-3

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Boca Ciega (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Boca Ciega Record: 6-4

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Atlantic (Fla.)

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

Atlantic Record: 5-5

No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

Photo: St. Frances Academy Football

No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

Photo via Twitter/@BucsFootball

Hewitt-Trussville Record: 9-2

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Liberty (Nev.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Record: 10-1

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Putnam City North (Okla.)

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

Putnam City North Record: 4-5

No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

Gonzaga Record: 5-5

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Belton (Texas)

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Belton Record: 6-4

No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Oak Mountain (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Oak Mountain Record: 7-4

No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. Camden County (Ga.)

Photo: North Cobb Football

Camden County Record: 4-6

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Cane Bay (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Cane Bay Record: 9-2

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.)

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

Shelbyville Central Record: 5-6

