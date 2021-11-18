USA TODAY Super 25 Week 13 Preview: Multiple monster playoff matchups

Week 13 of the high school football season is going to be a good one.

With the playoffs underway across the nation, multiple teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 are slated to meet in a win-or-go-home matchup this weekend. No. 1 Mater Dei hits the road to take on No. 10 Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals, while No. 4 St. John Bosco and No. 9 Servite do battle for the second time this season. St. John Bosco won by 14 points in the regular season.

No. 19 Hoover and No. 22 Thompson are set for a rematch of their own in the Alabama state playoffs. Hoover stunned Thompson during the regular season, but Thompson did not have its star quarterback in the second half of that game.

Outside of postseason play is another monster matchup between No. 3 IMG Academy and No. 15 St. Frances Academy in their season finales. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and are well-rested to close the season out strong.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 13th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

