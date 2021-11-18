USA TODAY Super 25 Week 13 Preview: Multiple monster playoff matchups

USA Today Sports

Week 13 of the high school football season is going to be a good one.

With the playoffs underway across the nation, multiple teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 are slated to meet in a win-or-go-home matchup this weekend. No. 1 Mater Dei hits the road to take on No. 10 Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals, while No. 4 St. John Bosco and No. 9 Servite do battle for the second time this season. St. John Bosco won by 14 points in the regular season.

No. 19 Hoover and No. 22 Thompson are set for a rematch of their own in the Alabama state playoffs. Hoover stunned Thompson during the regular season, but Thompson did not have its star quarterback in the second half of that game.

Outside of postseason play is another monster matchup between No. 3 IMG Academy and No. 15 St. Frances Academy in their season finales. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and are well-rested to close the season out strong.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 13th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 10 Centennial (Calif.)

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. New Braunfels (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. No. 9 Servite (Calif.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Pebblebrook (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. St. Peter's Prep (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Ben Davis (Ind.)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. Stratford (Texas)

No. 11 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Midland Legacy (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Braden River (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Miramar (Fla.)

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett

No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. McQueen (Nev.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Stillwater (Okla.)

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 18 Chandler (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 19 Hoover (Ala.) vs. No. 22 Thompson (Ala.)

Photo via Twitter/@BucsFootball

No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Mesquite (Texas)

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. Roswell (Ga.)

Photo: North Cobb Football

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Sumter (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Lebanon (Tenn.)

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

