USA TODAY Super 25 Week 14 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 5 Servite playing for championship

By November 26, 2021 7:38 am

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 5 Servite will meet Friday night for the second time this season.

This time, a section championship will be on the line.

Mater Dei took Servite down during the regular season, but Servite played the Monarchs harder than anyone up until their 21-16 win over Centennial last weekend. Servite is playing its best football of the season right now after beating St. John Bosco by 19 points to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division I title game.

Plenty will be on the line for USA TODAY Super 25 teams outside of California as well. No. 3 Collins Hill is set for a monster matchup with Lowndes and Miami quarterback commit Jacurri Brown, while the latest chapter of one of high school football’s best rivalries will be written when No. 4 Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep play for a championship.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 14th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 5 Servite (Calif.)

Mater Dei Record: 10-0

Servite Record: 10-2

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (Texas)

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North Record: 10-2

No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.)

Lowndes Record: 10-2

No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

Don Bosco Prep Record: 8-4

No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Westfield (Ind.)

Westfield Record: 12-1

No. 8 Katy (Texas) vs. King (Texas)

King Record: 10-2

No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. American Leadership Academy (Ariz.)

American Leadership Academy: 9-1

No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Lewisville (Texas)

Lewisville Record: 11-1

No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Hillsborough (Fla.)

Hillsborough Record: 10-2

No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Homestead (Fla.)

Homestead Record: 10-1

No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) — Idle

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) — Idle

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Spring (Texas)

Spring Record: 11-1

No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Queen Creek Record: 8-2

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Fort Dorchester (S.C.)

Fort Dorchester Record: 12-0

No. 23 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Marysville (Tenn.)

Marysville Record: 13-0

No. 24 Central (Fla.) vs. Killian (Fla.)

Killian Record: 12-0

No. 25 Westfield (Texas) vs. DeSoto (Texas)

DeSoto Record: 10-2

