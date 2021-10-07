USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 7 Preview: No. 14 Corner Canyon going for 49 straight wins

Football Super 25

By October 7, 2021 7:30 am

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

No. 14 Corner Canyon headlines this weekend’s action as it gears up to go for its 49th straight win against a 4-2 Lone Peak team. No. 3 Austin Westlake takes on a 5-0 Bowie program poised to pull off an upset and No. 25 Oakland will square off with 7-0 Christ Presbyterian Academy, while No. 7 Servite, No. 9 Center Grove, No. 15 Jesuit and No. 20 Bixby are all set to take on one-loss teams.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the sixth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

C.J. Williams, Mater Dei (Photo: 247Sports)

Orange Lutheran Record: 5-1

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Bowie (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Bowie Record: 5-0

No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Gadsden City (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Gadsden City Record: 5-2

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

JSerra Catholic Record: 3-3

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Paramus Catholic (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

Paramus Catholic Record: 0-6

No. 7 Servite (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Photo: Servite High School

Santa Margarita Record: 5-1

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence North (Ind.)

Grace Hollars/IndyStar

Lawrence North Record: 5-1

No. 10 Katy (Texas) vs. Mayde Creek (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Mayde Creek Record: 2-3

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Santiago (Calif.)

Photo: Tre Anthony

Santiago Record: 1-5

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Perry (Ariz.)

Photo: Brady Klain/The Republic

Perry Record: 2-3

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller Central (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Keller Central Record: 2-3

No. 14 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak (Utah)

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

Lone Peak Record: 4-2

No. 15 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Clearwater Central Catholic Record: 4-1

No. 16 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. South Plantation (Fla.)

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

South Plantation Record: 1-5

No. 17 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Academy of the New Church (Pa.)

St. Frances Academy Football

Academy of the New Church Record: 2-3

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Chaparral (Ariz.)

Photo: The Arizona Republic

Chaparral Record: 4-1

No. 19 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Legacy (Nev.)

Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Legacy Record: 2-3

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Choctaw (Okla.)

Syndication: Tulsa

Choctaw Record: 4-1

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Lake Ridge (Texas)

Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School

Lake Ridge Record: 0-5

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Chapin (S.C.)

Photo: GoFlashWin

Chapin Record: 4-1

No. 23 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

Bishop McNamara Record: 4-1

No. 24 Catholic (La.) vs. East Ascension (La.)

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

East Ascension Record: 1-2

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.)

Photo: The Tennessean

Christ Presbyterian Academy Record: 7-0

