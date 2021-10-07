USA TODAY Super 25 Week 7 Preview: No. 14 Corner Canyon going for 49 straight wins

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
No. 14 Corner Canyon headlines this weekend’s action as it gears up to go for its 49th straight win against a 4-2 Lone Peak team. No. 3 Austin Westlake takes on a 5-0 Bowie program poised to pull off an upset and No. 25 Oakland will square off with 7-0 Christ Presbyterian Academy, while No. 7 Servite, No. 9 Center Grove, No. 15 Jesuit and No. 20 Bixby are all set to take on one-loss teams.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the sixth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Orange Lutheran Record: 5-1
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)
No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Bowie (Texas)
Bowie Record: 5-0
No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Gadsden City (Ala.)
Gadsden City Record: 5-2
No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)
JSerra Catholic Record: 3-3
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Paramus Catholic (N.J.)
Paramus Catholic Record: 0-6
No. 7 Servite (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
Santa Margarita Record: 5-1
No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle
No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence North (Ind.)
Lawrence North Record: 5-1
No. 10 Katy (Texas) vs. Mayde Creek (Texas)
Mayde Creek Record: 2-3
No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Santiago (Calif.)
Santiago Record: 1-5
No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Perry (Ariz.)
Perry Record: 2-3
No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller Central (Texas)
Keller Central Record: 2-3
No. 14 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
Lone Peak Record: 4-2
No. 15 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.)
Clearwater Central Catholic Record: 4-1
No. 16 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. South Plantation (Fla.)
South Plantation Record: 1-5
No. 17 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Academy of the New Church (Pa.)
Academy of the New Church Record: 2-3
No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Chaparral (Ariz.)
Chaparral Record: 4-1
No. 19 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Legacy (Nev.)
Legacy Record: 2-3
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Choctaw (Okla.)
Choctaw Record: 4-1
No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Lake Ridge (Texas)
Lake Ridge Record: 0-5
No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Chapin (S.C.)
Chapin Record: 4-1
No. 23 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
Bishop McNamara Record: 4-1
No. 24 Catholic (La.) vs. East Ascension (La.)
East Ascension Record: 1-2