USA TODAY Super 25 Week 8 Preview: No. 9 Center Grove, Cathedral clash

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

All eyes in Indiana will be on No. 9 Center Grove and Cathedral. Both teams are undefeated and Center Grove is on a 22-game winning streak. Cathedral has won 21 out of its last 22 games, with its lone loss coming to Center Grove by just four points.

No. 11 Centennial and No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas are also in for a challenge. Centennial will take on a Norco team that is hungry for an upset, while St. Thomas Aquinas takes on a Cardinal Gibbons team that pulled off a stunner against the Raiders last season.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the eighth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.