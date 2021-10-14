USA TODAY Super 25 Week 8 Preview: No. 9 Center Grove, Cathedral clash

USA Today Sports

Football Super 25

By October 14, 2021 7:17 am

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

All eyes in Indiana will be on No. 9 Center Grove and Cathedral. Both teams are undefeated and Center Grove is on a 22-game winning streak. Cathedral has won 21 out of its last 22 games, with its lone loss coming to Center Grove by just four points.

No. 11 Centennial and No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas are also in for a challenge. Centennial will take on a Norco team that is hungry for an upset, while St. Thomas Aquinas takes on a Cardinal Gibbons team that pulled off a stunner against the Raiders last season.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the eighth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No.1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Santa Margarita Record: 5-2

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Hays (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Hays Record: 1-5

No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Oak Mountain (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Oak Mountain Record: 6-1

 

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

Orange Lutheran Record: 5-2

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

St. Joseph Regional Record: 4-2

No. 7 Servite (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic

Photo: Erica Sabin, St. John Bosco Football

JSerra Catholic Record: 3-4

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

North Gwinnett Record: 3-4

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Cathedral (Ind.)

Syndication: Indianapolis

Cathedral Record: 8-0

No. 10 Katy (Texas) vs. Cinco Ranch (Texas)

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Cinco Ranch Record: 4-2

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Norco (Calif.)

Photo: Tre Anthony

Norco Record: 6-1

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Brady Klain/The Republic

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) — Idle

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 14 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Jefferson (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Jefferson Record: 1-5

No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.)

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett

Cardinal Gibbons Record: 5-1

No. 16 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

St. Frances Academy Football

No. 17 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Desert Vista (Ariz.)

Zac BonDurant/Special for the Republic

Desert Vista Record: 2-3

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Palo Verde (Nev.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Palo Verde Record: 3-4

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Page (Okla.)

Photo: Bixby Athletics

Page Record: 5-1

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Waxahachie (Texas)

Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School

Waxahachie Record: 4-2

No. 21 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. River Bluff (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

River Bluff Record: 2-5

No. 22 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Idle

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 23 Catholic (La.) vs. McKinley (La.)

Photo via Twitter/@@curdog_recruits

McKinley Record: 1-4

No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Riverdale (Tenn.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Riverdale Record: 7-0

No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)

Albert Cesare/ The Enquirer

Archbishop Moeller Record: 6-2

