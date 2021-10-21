USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Servite headline loaded weekend

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 8 in the books.

Week 9 is primed to be one of the best weekends of the season yet. No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 7 Servite will do battle in a matchup that will have major implications on the Trinity League race, while No. 4 Thompson will take on a red-hot undefeated Hoover team. The title of best team in Alabama will be on the line when those two take the field on Friday night.

No. 6 Bergen Catholic, No. 12 Chandler and No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas are also in for serious challenges, with Bergen Catholic playing a 6-1 Seton Hall Prep team, Chandler taking on undefeated Queen Creek and St. Thomas Aquinas meeting with 7-0 Dillard. No. 22 Dutch Fork gets 6-1 Lexington and No. 23 St. John’s takes on a deep and talented DeMatha team.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the ninth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.