USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Servite headline loaded weekend

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Servite headline loaded weekend

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Servite headline loaded weekend

By October 21, 2021 7:08 am

By |

It’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite high school football teams will be up against this weekend with Week 8 in the books.

Week 9 is primed to be one of the best weekends of the season yet. No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 7 Servite will do battle in a matchup that will have major implications on the Trinity League race, while No. 4 Thompson will take on a red-hot undefeated Hoover team. The title of best team in Alabama will be on the line when those two take the field on Friday night.

No. 6 Bergen Catholic, No. 12 Chandler and No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas are also in for serious challenges, with Bergen Catholic playing a 6-1 Seton Hall Prep team, Chandler taking on undefeated Queen Creek and St. Thomas Aquinas meeting with 7-0 Dillard. No. 22 Dutch Fork gets 6-1 Lexington and No. 23 St. John’s takes on a deep and talented DeMatha team.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the ninth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 7 Servite (Calif.)

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Mater Dei Record: 6-0

Servite Record: 8-0

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. East St. Louis (Ill.)

Syndication: The Tennessean

East St. Louis Record: 7-1

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) vs. Akins (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Akins Record: 4-3

No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hoover (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Hoover Record: 9-0

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

Santa Margarita Record: 5-3

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Seton Hall Prep (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

Seton Hall Prep Record: 6-1

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Mountain View (Ga.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Mountain View Record: 3-4

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) — Idle

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 10 Katy (Texas) — Idle

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Roosevelt (Calif.)

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

Roosevelt Record: 6-2

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

Queen Creek: 6-0

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. V.R. Eaton (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

V.R. Eaton Record: 7-1

No. 14 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Blake (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Blake Record: 1-5

No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Dillard (Fla.)

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

Dillard Record: 7-0

No. 16 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

St. Frances Academy Football

No. 17 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Foothill (Nev.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Foothill Record: 4-1

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Muskogee (Okla.)

Syndication: Tulsa

Muskogee Record: 2-6

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School

Cedar Hill Record: 4-3

No. 21 Catholic (La.) vs. St. Amant (La.)

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

St. Amant Record: 5-1

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Lexington (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Lexington Record: 6-1

No. 23 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. DeMatha (Md.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

DeMatha Record: 6-1

No. 24 North Cobb (Ga.) vs. Hillgrove (Ga.)

Photo: North Cobb Football

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. South Pittsburg (Tenn.)

Photo: The Tennessean

, , , , Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home