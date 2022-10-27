High School Football: Top 10 passing leaders for the 2022 season

High School Football: Top 10 passing leaders for the 2022 season

Football

High School Football: Top 10 passing leaders for the 2022 season

By October 26, 2022 10:02 pm

By |

Some high school football teams only have a couple games left before their seasons are over and the playoffs begin. Let’s take a look at some of the top performers from this year.

Here are the top 10 passing yardage leaders around the country.

More high school football stories

Super 25: Next opponents for top teams

These 2 TDs helped Central hold off Columbus

1
Clifton Cooper - 3,503 yards

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

High school: Ponder (Texas)

2
Danny Stoddard - 3,488 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Medina (Ohio)

3
Alex Jackson - 3,337 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Juab (Utah)

4
Brayden Dorman - 3,318 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Vista Ridge (Colo.)

5
Drew Novak - 3,251 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Western Brown (Ohio)

6
Skyler Cassel - 3,173 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: West Valley (Wash.)

7
Blake Flowers - 3,104 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Seminole (Texas)

8
Armoud Seals - 3,095 yards

Footballs

High school: Woodward (Ohio)

9
Parker Snyder - 3,026 yards

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

High school: San Juan (Utah)

10
Kel Busby - 2,966 yards

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Pulaski Academy (Ark.)

, , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home