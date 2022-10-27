High School Football: Top 10 passing leaders for the 2022 season

Some high school football teams only have a couple games left before their seasons are over and the playoffs begin. Let’s take a look at some of the top performers from this year.
Here are the top 10 passing yardage leaders around the country.
1
Clifton Cooper - 3,503 yards
High school: Ponder (Texas)
2
Danny Stoddard - 3,488 yards
High school: Medina (Ohio)
3
Alex Jackson - 3,337 yards
High school: Juab (Utah)
4
Brayden Dorman - 3,318 yards
High school: Vista Ridge (Colo.)
5
Drew Novak - 3,251 yards
High school: Western Brown (Ohio)
6
Skyler Cassel - 3,173 yards
High school: West Valley (Wash.)
7
Blake Flowers - 3,104 yards
High school: Seminole (Texas)
8
Armoud Seals - 3,095 yards
High school: Woodward (Ohio)
9
Parker Snyder - 3,026 yards
High school: San Juan (Utah)
10
Kel Busby - 2,966 yards
High school: Pulaski Academy (Ark.)