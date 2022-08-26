The top 25: Updated 2023 recruiting rankings

Recruiting

By August 26, 2022 11:10 am

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent, from Arch Manning to Kadyn Proctor to Cormani McClain, and the collective has made for some must-see TV as more from the talented group have announced where they’ll begin their NCAA careers.

As the summer winds down and the fall nears, several of the top recruits in the class have yet to make decisions, though, so there’s still plenty to come.

The best part? Now that the high school football season has kicked off, fans will get a chance to watch the super seniors in action.

Below are the updated 2023 composite recruiting rankings for the top 25 seniors, plus how to live-stream some of the games on the NFHS Network.

1. Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.) - Average Rank: 1

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College Commitment: Texas

Live-Stream Louisiana High School Football on the NFHS Network

2. Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.) - Average Rank: 2.33

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: USC

Live-Stream California High School Football on the NFHS Network

3. Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.) - Average Rank: 3.33

Photo: Chris Trevino, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

4. Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (Mich.) - Average Rank: 6.33

USA TODAY Network

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Oregon

Live-Stream Michigan High School Football on the NFHS Network

5. David Hicks Jr., Paetow (Texas) - Average Rank: 7

Photo: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Texas High School Football on the NFHS Network

6. Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa) - Average Rank: 8.33

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

College Commitment: Iowa

7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) - Average Rank: 9.33

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Tennessee

Live-Stream California High School Football on the NFHS Network

8. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.) - Average Rank: 10.67

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: OT

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330 pounds

College Commitment: Miami (Fla.)

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

9. Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas) - Average Rank: 11

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: LB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

Live-Stream Texas High School Football on the NFHS Network

10. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.) - Average Rank: 13.33

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

11. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) - Average Rank: 15.33

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

12. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.) - Average Rank: 16.33

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

Live-Stream Georgia High School Football on the NFHS Network

t-13. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) - Average Rank: 17

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

t-13: Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.) - Average Rank: 17

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: ATH

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

15. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) - Average Rank: 19

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 172 pounds

College Commitment: USC

Live-Stream Nevada High School Football on the NFHS Network

16. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) - Average Rank: 19.33

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

Live-Stream Florida High School Football on the NFHS Network

t-17. James Smith, Carver (Ala.) - Average Rank: 20

USA TODAY Network

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Alabama High School Football on the NFHS Network

t-17. A.J. Harris, Central (Ala.) - Average Rank: 20

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

Live-Stream Alabama High School Football on the NFHS Network

19. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.) - Average Rank: 22

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

Live-Stream Alabama High School Football on the NFHS Network

20. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas) - Average Rank: 24

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Louisville

Live-Stream Texas High School Football on the NFHS Network

t-21. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.) - Average Rank: 24.33

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

Live-Stream Alabama High School Football on the NFHS Network

t-21. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.) - Average Rank: 24.33

USA TODAY Network

Position: WR

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 181 pounds

College Commitment: LSU

Live-Stream Louisiana High School Football on the NFHS Network

23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.) - Average Rank: 27.33

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: DL

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

Live-Stream Alabama High School Football on the NFHS Network

24. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas) - Average Rank: 28.33

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Texas High School Football on the NFHS Network

25. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) - Average Rank: 29

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: TE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Live-Stream Arizona High School Football on the NFHS Network

