The top 25: Updated 2023 recruiting rankings

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent, from Arch Manning to Kadyn Proctor to Cormani McClain, and the collective has made for some must-see TV as more from the talented group have announced where they’ll begin their NCAA careers.
As the summer winds down and the fall nears, several of the top recruits in the class have yet to make decisions, though, so there’s still plenty to come.
The best part? Now that the high school football season has kicked off, fans will get a chance to watch the super seniors in action.
Below are the updated 2023 composite recruiting rankings for the top 25 seniors, plus how to live-stream some of the games on the NFHS Network.
1. Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.) - Average Rank: 1
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College Commitment: Texas
2. Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.) - Average Rank: 2.33
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: USC
3. Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.) - Average Rank: 3.33
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
4. Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (Mich.) - Average Rank: 6.33
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Oregon
5. David Hicks Jr., Paetow (Texas) - Average Rank: 7
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
6. Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa) - Average Rank: 8.33
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
College Commitment: Iowa
7. Nicholaus Iamaleava, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) - Average Rank: 9.33
Position: QB
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Tennessee
8. Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.) - Average Rank: 10.67
Position: OT
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 330 pounds
College Commitment: Miami (Fla.)
9. Anthony Hill, Ryan (Texas) - Average Rank: 11
Position: LB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
10. Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.) - Average Rank: 13.33
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
11. Keon Keeley, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) - Average Rank: 15.33
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
12. Caleb Downs, Mill Creek (Ga.) - Average Rank: 16.33
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
t-13. Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) - Average Rank: 17
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
t-13: Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.) - Average Rank: 17
Position: ATH
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
15. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) - Average Rank: 19
Position: WR
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 pounds
College Commitment: USC
16. Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) - Average Rank: 19.33
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
t-17. James Smith, Carver (Ala.) - Average Rank: 20
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
t-17. A.J. Harris, Central (Ala.) - Average Rank: 20
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia
19. Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.) - Average Rank: 22
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
20. Rueben Owens, El Campo (Texas) - Average Rank: 24
Position: RB
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Louisville
t-21. Jahlil Hurley, Florence (Ala.) - Average Rank: 24.33
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
t-21. Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic (La.) - Average Rank: 24.33
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 181 pounds
College Commitment: LSU
23. Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.) - Average Rank: 27.33
Position: DL
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 259 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
24. Javien Toviano, Martin (Texas) - Average Rank: 28.33
Position: CB
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
25. Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) - Average Rank: 29
Position: TE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
