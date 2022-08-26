The top 25: Updated 2023 recruiting rankings

The class of 2023 is loaded with talent, from Arch Manning to Kadyn Proctor to Cormani McClain, and the collective has made for some must-see TV as more from the talented group have announced where they’ll begin their NCAA careers.

As the summer winds down and the fall nears, several of the top recruits in the class have yet to make decisions, though, so there’s still plenty to come.

The best part? Now that the high school football season has kicked off, fans will get a chance to watch the super seniors in action.

Below are the updated 2023 composite recruiting rankings for the top 25 seniors, plus how to live-stream some of the games on the NFHS Network.