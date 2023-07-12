High school football's top teams in each state ahead of 2023 season

Ahead of the 2023 high school football season, USA TODAY High School Sports is looking around the country at some of the best programs to keep an eye on this year — more than a few of which will most likely appear in the opening Super 25.
Of course, the same argument that roadblocks much of the conversation each season holds true in 2023: how can you measure the best when high school football unleashes so many unknowns in the equation? (Taking Highland Springs over a team like Riverheads in Virginia is just one of many examples: 52-game winning streaks from a Class 1 squad vs. a Class 5 lineup.)
So, understanding that there’s zero way—analytical- or opinion-based—to present an absolute, no doubt, concrete ranking among the thousands of teams, we’ve taken as much consideration for each state’s top programs as possible, looking at rosters, strength at the QB position and outlooks from around the HS coverage sphere, and selected a “best of the best” based on the year-over-year progressions.
With that in mind, here are our picks…
Alabama
Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Alaska
Lathrop (Fairbanks, Alaska)
Arizona
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Arkansas
Bryant (Ark.)
California
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Colorado
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Connecticut
New Canaan (Conn.)
Delaware
Smyrna (Del.)
Florida
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Georgia
Buford (Ga.)
Hawaii
Kahuku (Hawaii)
Idaho
Rigby (Idaho)
Illinois
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Indiana
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Iowa
Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, Iowa)
Kansas
Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.)
Kentucky
St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
Louisiana
John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.)
Maine
Leavitt (Turner, Maine)
Maryland
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Massachusetts
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
Michigan
Belleville (Mich.)
Minnesota
Mankato West (Minn.)
Mississippi
Starkville (Miss.)
Missouri
Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.)
Montana
Florence-Carlton (Florence, Mont.)
Nebraska
Omaha Westside (Neb.)
Nevada
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
New Hampshire
Pelham (N.H.)
New Jersey
Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
New Mexico
Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
New York
Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
North Carolina
Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
North Dakota
Shanley (Fargo, N.D.)
Ohio
St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
Oklahoma
Bixby (Okla.)
Oregon
West Linn (Ore.)
Pennsylvania
St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Rhode Island
La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
South Carolina
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
South Dakota
Jefferson (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tennessee
Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
Texas
Duncanville (Texas)
Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Vermont
Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
Virginia
Highland Springs (Va.)
Washington
Yelm (Wash.)
West Virginia
Huntington (Wv,)
Wisconsin
Kimberly (Wis.)
Wyoming
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)