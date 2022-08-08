Ranking the Top 10 undecided recruits remaining from the Class of 2023

The 2022-2023 High School Football season is about to begin, with some states kicking off their schedules as soon as this week.

Many of the top prospects from the class of 2023 have already committed to college programs. However, there are still some very talented players who have not officially made their choice as of yet. Here is a review of the top 10 prospects in the 2023 class that remain undecided, per 247 Sports.

1 Cormani McClain - Lakeland (Fla.) Position: CB Rating: Five stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds McClain is the No. 4 overall high school player in the nation and the top-ranked cornerback. He has visited Alabama and Miami and has interest from Arkansas and Auburn. McClain has gotten 25 offers thus far but is expected to stay in-state and commit to Florida. 2 Matayo Uiagalelei - St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: EDGE Rating: Five stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds Uiagalelei is ranked the eighth-best player in the country and second among edge defenders. So far he has visited Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Alabama and Arizona are also reported to be in the mix. 3 Nyckoles Harbor - Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) Position: ATH Rating: Five stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds Harbor is ranked No. 9 in the nation and the best among those playing multiple positions. He has split time at WR, DE and OLB. According to UGA Wire, Harbor has listed his top-seven schools as LSU, Maryland, USC, South Carolina, Miami, Georgia and Michigan. 4 David Hicks - Paetow (Texas) Position: DL Rating: Five stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds Hicks is ranked No. 12 in the nation and first among defensive linemen. So far he's gotten 39 offers. He has visited Miami, Michigan State and Oregon. Alabama and Oklahoma have also shown interest. 5 Samson Okunlola - Thayer Academy (Mass.) Position: OT Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds Okunlola is the top-ranked prospect in Massachusetts. 46 different schools have given him offers to date and he's visited with Alabama, Miami and Michigan State. 6 James Smith - Carver (Ala.) Position: DL Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds Carver is the second-ranked defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama. He has only visited Georgia but Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Boston College are among interested schools. 7 Hykeem Williams - Stranahan (Fla.) Position: WR Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Williams is the fifth-best wide receiver in the country and is ranked No. 6 overall in Florida. He has visited both Georgia and Pittsburgh but is expected to go to either Texas A&M or Miami. 8 Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Ariz.) Position: TE Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds Robinson is the top-ranked tight end in the nation as well as the best prospect in the state of Arizona. He has visited Georgia, USC, Alabama and Texas and has 28 offers all together. 9 Cedric Baxter Jr. - Edgewater (Fla.) Position: RB Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds Baxter is considered the second-best running back prospect in the country. He has 53 offers waiting but is expected to commit to Texas, which is the only school he has visited. 10 Samuel M'Pemba - IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: EDGE Rating: Four stars Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds M'Pemba is ranked No. 3 among all edge defenders nationally. Among the 37 offers he's received, Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Georgia and Notre Dame are in the mix.