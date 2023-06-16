High school football watchlist: Top 10 wide receivers in class of 2024

The quarterback may be king, but wide receivers are the next-most important position in the modern pass-happy game. Today let’s take a look at the top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At the top of the list, there’s Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s committed to Ohio State but has several other programs still trying to flip him. One of Smith’s high school teammates also made the top 10 – as did another Buckeyes commit.
Here are our composite top 10 receivers in this class. To get the rankings, we averaged the nationals for each prospect at Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
1
Jeremiah Smith
High school: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 198 pounds
Composite ranking: 5.67
College commitment: Ohio State
2
Mike Matthews
High school: Parkview (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 9.67
College commitment: Undecided
3
Micah Hudson
High school: Lake Belton (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 13.00
College commitment: Undecided
4
Cameron Coleman
High school: Central (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 15.67
College commitment: Undecided
5
Ryan Wingo
High school: St. Louis University (Mo.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Composite ranking: 16.67
College commitment: Undecided
6
Bryant Wesco
High school: Midlothian (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 20.33
College commitment: Clemson
7
Joshisa Trader
High school: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Composite ranking: 22.00
College commitment: Undecided
8
Mylan Graham
High school: New Haven (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Composite ranking: 35.33
College commitment: Ohio State
9
Perry Thompson
High school: Foley (Ala.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 202 pounds
Composite ranking: 43.67
College commitment: Alabama
10
Cam Williams
High school: Glenbard South (Ind.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Composite ranking: 51.67
College commitment: Notre Dame