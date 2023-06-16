Sections

High school football watchlist: Top 10 wide receivers in class of 2024

The quarterback may be king, but wide receivers are the next-most important position in the modern pass-happy game. Today let’s take a look at the top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At the top of the list, there’s Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s committed to Ohio State but has several other programs still trying to flip him. One of Smith’s high school teammates also made the top 10 – as did another Buckeyes commit.

Here are our composite top 10 receivers in this class. To get the rankings, we averaged the nationals for each prospect at RivalsESPN and 247Sports.

1
Jeremiah Smith

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 198 pounds

Composite ranking: 5.67

College commitment: Ohio State

2
Mike Matthews

Mike Matthews

Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High school: Parkview (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 9.67

College commitment: Undecided

3
Micah Hudson

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Lake Belton (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 13.00

College commitment: Undecided

4
Cameron Coleman

Cameron Coleman

Dane Draper, 247Sports

High school: Central (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 15.67

College commitment: Undecided

5
Ryan Wingo

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. Louis University (Mo.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Composite ranking: 16.67

College commitment: Undecided

6
Bryant Wesco

Bryant Wesco

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High school: Midlothian (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 20.33

College commitment: Clemson

7
Joshisa Trader

Joshisa Trader

Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High school: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Composite ranking: 22.00

College commitment: Undecided

8
Mylan Graham

Mylan Graham

Steve Helwagen, 247Sports

High school: New Haven (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Composite ranking: 35.33

College commitment: Ohio State

9
Perry Thompson

Perry Thompson

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High school: Foley (Ala.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 202 pounds

Composite ranking: 43.67

College commitment: Alabama

10
Cam Williams

Tom Loy, 247Sports

High school: Glenbard South (Ind.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Composite ranking: 51.67

College commitment: Notre Dame

