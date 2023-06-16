High school football watchlist: Top 10 wide receivers in class of 2024

The quarterback may be king, but wide receivers are the next-most important position in the modern pass-happy game. Today let’s take a look at the top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At the top of the list, there’s Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s committed to Ohio State but has several other programs still trying to flip him. One of Smith’s high school teammates also made the top 10 – as did another Buckeyes commit.

Here are our composite top 10 receivers in this class. To get the rankings, we averaged the nationals for each prospect at Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.