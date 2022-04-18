Current high school NIL rules in each of the 50 states (plus D.C.)

When the NCAA adopted language just over a year ago that allowed college athletes to earn money—or benefit, as it was termed—from their name, image and likeness (NIL), it created a new chapter in amateur athletics, one that was as groundbreaking as it was, at times, confusing.
Since then, we’ve seen NIL deals take form at the NCAA level, with athletes singing endorsements never thought possible. But the unknowns remain, and really, have only grown as NIL questions and curiosities have been met by state rules and regulations that have been anything but uniform.
What are the current regulations regarding name, image and likeness in your state?
As expected, the variances make understanding or adhering to NIL guidelines much more complex, where your state might not even allow such deals, but the school you’re about to attend does. Or, in some cases, the answer is …. unclear.
Based on data from Business of College Sports, here is the current rundown of NIL guidelines for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
Alabama
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per AHSAA Rule 1, Section 8.
Alaska
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per ASAA Article 8, Section 1 & 2 Article 9, Section 2.
Arizona
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per ASAA Rule 15.11.
Arkanas
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per AAA Article III Eligibility Rule 10. Amateurism.
California
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per CIF Article 20 Rule 212.
Colorado
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per CHSAA 2000.12.
Connecticut
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per CIAC Article 12 Rule 4.5.A.
Delaware
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per Delaware Administrative Code Title 14 Section 2.5.1.7.
Washington, D.C.
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per DCSAA Part V Section H.
Florida
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per FHSAA Rule 9.9.
Georgia
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per GHSA Rule 1.90.
Hawaii
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per HHSAA Section 2(I).
Idaho
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IDHSAA Rule 8-4 & 8-5.
Illinois
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IHSA Rule 3.083.
Indiana
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IHSAA Part II Rule 5-2.
Iowa
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per IHSAA Handbook Page 63.
Kansas
NIL Monetization: Limited Allowance, per KSHSAA Rule 21.
Kentucky
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per KHSAA Bylaw 10.
Louisiana
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per LHSAA Section 1.25 Position statement issued April 2022.
Maine
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per MPA Handbook.
Maryland
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MPSSAA Subtitle 06 Chapter 03 Section 10.
Massachusetts
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MIAA Handbook Rule 47.
Michigan
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA Section VIII Part B & C.
Minnesota
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MSHSL 201.00.
Mississippi
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA Rule 2.39
Missouri
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA 3.6.1 and 3.6.2.
Montana
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSA Article II Section 15.1, 16
Nebraska
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NSAA Rule 3.7.1.
Nevada
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NAC Rule 385B.374
New Hampshire
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NHIAA Article II Section 6.
New Jersey
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NJSIAA.
New Mexico
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, NMAA Section VI Subsection 6.18.
New York
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NYSPHSAA Rule 2.2(c).
North Carolina
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NCHSAA Rule 1.2.15(a) and (b)
North Dakota
NIL Monetization: Unclear, per NDHSAA.
Ohio
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OHSAA Bylaws, 4-10 and 5.
Oklahoma
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OSSAA Rule 5.
Oregon
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OSAA Rule 8.4.
Pennsylvania
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per PIAA Article II Sections 1-3.
Rhode Island
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per RIIL Article I Section 19.
South Carolina
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per SCHSL Article III Section 14.
South Dakota
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per SDHSAA Chapter 2 Section 6.
Tennessee
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per TSSAA Article II Section 18.
Texas
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per State law SB 1385 Section (j) – (1) & (2).
Utah
NIL Monetization: Permitted, per UHSAA Section 6 to be updated per Jan 2022 meeting summary.
Vermont
NIL Monetization: Unclear, VPA Section 2.
Virginia
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, VHSL 28B-2-3.
Washington
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WIAA 18.24.0-18.24.5.
West Virginia
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WVSSAC Title 127 Section 127-2-11.
Wisconsin
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WIAA Section III.C.
Wyoming
NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WHSAA Rule 5.7.1.