Current high school NIL rules in each of the 50 states (plus D.C.)

When the NCAA adopted language just over a year ago that allowed college athletes to earn money—or benefit, as it was termed—from their name, image and likeness (NIL), it created a new chapter in amateur athletics, one that was as groundbreaking as it was, at times, confusing.

Since then, we’ve seen NIL deals take form at the NCAA level, with athletes singing endorsements never thought possible. But the unknowns remain, and really, have only grown as NIL questions and curiosities have been met by state rules and regulations that have been anything but uniform.

What are the current regulations regarding name, image and likeness in your state?

As expected, the variances make understanding or adhering to NIL guidelines much more complex, where your state might not even allow such deals, but the school you’re about to attend does. Or, in some cases, the answer is …. unclear.

Based on data from Business of College Sports, here is the current rundown of NIL guidelines for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.