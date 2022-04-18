Current high school NIL rules in each of the 50 states (plus D.C.)

When the NCAA adopted language just over a year ago that allowed college athletes to earn money—or benefit, as it was termed—from their name, image and likeness (NIL), it created a new chapter in amateur athletics, one that was as groundbreaking as it was, at times, confusing.

Since then, we’ve seen NIL deals take form at the NCAA level, with athletes singing endorsements never thought possible. But the unknowns remain, and really, have only grown as NIL questions and curiosities have been met by state rules and regulations that have been anything but uniform.

What are the current regulations regarding name, image and likeness in your state?

As expected, the variances make understanding or adhering to NIL guidelines much more complex, where your state might not even allow such deals, but the school you’re about to attend does. Or, in some cases, the answer is …. unclear.

Based on data from Business of College Sports, here is the current rundown of NIL guidelines for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Alabama

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per AHSAA Rule 1, Section 8. 

Alaska

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per ASAA Article 8, Section 1 & 2 Article 9, Section 2.

Arizona

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per ASAA Rule 15.11.

Arkanas

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per AAA Article III Eligibility Rule 10. Amateurism.

California

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per CIF Article 20 Rule 212.

Colorado

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per CHSAA 2000.12.

Connecticut

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per CIAC Article 12 Rule 4.5.A.

Delaware

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per Delaware Administrative Code Title 14 Section 2.5.1.7.

Washington, D.C.

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per DCSAA Part V Section H.

Florida

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per FHSAA Rule 9.9.

Georgia

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per GHSA Rule 1.90.

Hawaii

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per HHSAA Section 2(I).

Idaho

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IDHSAA Rule 8-4 & 8-5.

Illinois

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IHSA Rule 3.083.

Indiana

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per IHSAA Part II Rule 5-2.

Iowa

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per IHSAA Handbook Page 63.

Kansas

NIL Monetization: Limited Allowance, per KSHSAA Rule 21.

Kentucky

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per KHSAA Bylaw 10.

Louisiana

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per LHSAA Section 1.25 Position statement issued April 2022.

Maine

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per MPA Handbook.

Maryland

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MPSSAA Subtitle 06 Chapter 03 Section 10.

Massachusetts

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MIAA Handbook Rule 47.

Michigan

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA Section VIII Part B & C.

Minnesota

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MSHSL 201.00.

Mississippi

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA Rule 2.39

Missouri

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSAA 3.6.1 and 3.6.2.

Montana

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per MHSA Article II Section 15.1, 16

Nebraska

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NSAA Rule 3.7.1.

Nevada

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NAC Rule 385B.374

New Hampshire

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NHIAA Article II Section 6.

New Jersey

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NJSIAA.

New Mexico

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, NMAA Section VI Subsection 6.18.

New York

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per NYSPHSAA Rule 2.2(c).

North Carolina

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per NCHSAA Rule 1.2.15(a) and (b)

North Dakota

NIL Monetization: Unclear, per NDHSAA.

Ohio

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OHSAA Bylaws, 4-10 and 5.

Oklahoma

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OSSAA Rule 5.

Oregon

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per OSAA Rule 8.4.

Pennsylvania

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per PIAA Article II Sections 1-3.

Rhode Island

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per RIIL Article I Section 19.

South Carolina

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per SCHSL Article III Section 14.

South Dakota

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per SDHSAA Chapter 2 Section 6.

Tennessee

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per TSSAA Article II Section 18.

Texas

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per State law SB 1385 Section (j) – (1) & (2).

Utah

NIL Monetization: Permitted, per UHSAA Section 6 to be updated per Jan 2022 meeting summary.

Vermont

NIL Monetization: Unclear, VPA Section 2.

Virginia

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, VHSL 28B-2-3.

Washington

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WIAA 18.24.0-18.24.5.

West Virginia

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WVSSAC Title 127 Section 127-2-11.

Wisconsin

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WIAA Section III.C.

Wyoming

NIL Monetization: Not Permitted, per WHSAA Rule 5.7.1.

