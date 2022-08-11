High Scool Football: When do the top 5 QBs of 2023 class play their first game?

Football

High Scool Football: When do the top 5 QBs of 2023 class play their first game?

By August 11, 2022 1:22 pm

By

A new season of High School Football has finally arrived, with some schools kicking off their 2022-2023 schedules as soon as this week.

According to Maxpreps, here are the top five quarterbacks in the country in the 2023 recruiting class and when they will be playing their first game of the year.

5
Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (Calif.)

Jaden Rashada

Photo: Elite11

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

Rating: Four stars

First game: To begin the year, Pittsburg will visit the Bethel Jaguars (Calif.) on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

4
Nico Iamaleava - Warren (Calif.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

Rating: Five stars

First game: Warren will begin the new season on the road, facing Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

3
Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Photo: Elite 11

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Rating: Five stars

First game: King will kick off the year visiting Warren Central (Ind.) on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

2
Malachi Nelson - Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 182 pounds

Rating: Five stars

First game: Los Alamitos will start the season on the road against Garces Memorial Rams (Calif.) on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

1
Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (La.)

Arch Manning

Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Rating: Five stars

First game: Isidore Newman begins their 2022 schedule on the road against the Hanville Tigers (La.) on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

