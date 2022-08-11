High Scool Football: When do the top 5 QBs of 2023 class play their first game?

A new season of High School Football has finally arrived, with some schools kicking off their 2022-2023 schedules as soon as this week.

According to Maxpreps, here are the top five quarterbacks in the country in the 2023 recruiting class and when they will be playing their first game of the year.

5 Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (Calif.) Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds Rating: Four stars First game: To begin the year, Pittsburg will visit the Bethel Jaguars (Calif.) on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. Related 4 Nico Iamaleava - Warren (Calif.) Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds Rating: Five stars First game: Warren will begin the new season on the road, facing Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:00 p.m. Related 3 Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Mich.) Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds Rating: Five stars First game: King will kick off the year visiting Warren Central (Ind.) on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. Related 2 Malachi Nelson - Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 182 pounds Rating: Five stars First game: Los Alamitos will start the season on the road against Garces Memorial Rams (Calif.) on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Related 1 Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (La.) Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds Rating: Five stars First game: Isidore Newman begins their 2022 schedule on the road against the Hanville Tigers (La.) on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m. Related