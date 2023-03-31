Highlights: All 4 GEICO Nationals games were decided on the final possession

The 2023 GEICO Nationals started the way every basketball whose only rooting interest is chaos will love — all four games in the quarterfinals came down to the final possession.

It was No. 7 AZ Compass Prep knocking off No. 2 Long Island Lutheran with four-star small forward Rayvon Griffith hitting the game-winner with about 10 seconds remaining. It was No. 6 IMG Academy upsetting No. 3 Prolific Prep with a ridiculous Blue Cain shot from the logo. It was No. 4 Link Academy getting the best of No. 5 Paul VI with a final defensive stand. It was No. 8 Sunrise Christian toppling No. 1 Montverde Academy with a four-point play and a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute.

See the highlights below. This tournament is only just getting started.